29°
News

Opinion: Cost of living budget not 'reasonable' calculations

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 23rd Aug 2017 7:04 PM
Housing and money
Housing and money Tom Huntley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

I ALWAYS have a chuckle when I read some authority stating how much the average Aussie needs to earn to live a "reasonable" lifestyle.

The latest figures calculated by researchers at the University of NSW and published in the report New Minimum Income for Healthy Living Budget Standards for Low-Paid and Unemployed Australians states a single adult would require almost $600 a week to have a reasonable standard of living, while a couple with two children would need to spend $1173. Read more here: How much you really need to earn

Reader poll

What do you think of these 'reasonable standard of living' budgets?

View Results

I'm sorry, what planet are these researchers living on?

Never mind the fact the researchers themselves live in a much more expensive city than Rockhampton, but $600 a week for a single person anywhere is not going to lead to a "reasonable standard of living".

First, there is rent. Most people I know are pay $150-$200 a week in rent (sharing).

Then there are insurances - car, health, contents - which is about $40 a week.

Groceries are now about $125 per single person a week. Car repayments, fuel and rego are about $120 a week, depending on the car. Gym membership - $15 a week.

Health maintenance (aka medications, prescription glasses, fortnightly massages, physiotherapy, chiropractic, nutritionists, etc) - $80.

That $10 for luxuries such as clothing, hair appointments, coffee on the go, mobile phone, Netflix, broadband and dentists.

Oh wait, I forgot one luxury item - electricity - about $23 a week ($300 a quarter on a shared bill).

Get real researchers.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  budget cost of living editorial healthy lifestyle

Stockland boss reveals strategy to bring big-time retailers to Rocky

Stockland boss reveals strategy to bring big-time retailers to...

The coming months promise to eradicate the anxious wait for online orders from beloved brands, with host of exciting shops on the horizon.

Genius reason new Rocky 'mega store' will be a success

The new Rockhampton Dollars and Sense mega store will have an incredible range of party supplies and housewares at the Red Hill Homemaker Centre.

Grand opening just around the corner with more than 20 jobs created

33,000 fresh flowers hit Rockhampton for fundraiser

Angela Ryan, Shirley Shannon, Zoe Keogh prepare to distribute 30,000 fresh daffodils as part of Cancer Council Queensland's major fundraiser, Daffodil Day.

Daffodil Day preparations are in full swing

Hat's off: Rocky designers' amazing fashion pieces on show

Kim Withers with a fascinator which is currently on display as part of the Jewellers and Milliners exhibition at the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Return to days of old with bespoke designs at Rocky Art Gallery

Local Partners

Brittany V Barnaby: NAIF debate fires up

Keppel MP claims NAIF Board has spent $500K of taxpayer dollars on own salaries

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Queensland's Sausage King the newest kid on Rocky block

Reg Brook, Parkhurst Quality Meats owner, has claimed the title of Queensland's Sausage King at the Ekka.

New kid on the butcher's block snags coveted award

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

CQ animal rescue group struggle with abandoned pet surge

Thatcher the dog is the face up Capricorn Animal Aid's upcoming fundraiser ball. He is pictured with his foster carer Lailah Hinds and Capricorn Animal Aid's Juanita Peoples ahead of the major event.

Major fundraiser the only hope for hundreds of animals in need

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

New Uncharted game for PS4 hits the shelves

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

Nicole's ready to bust out of Doctor Doctor's love triangle

Nicole da Silva stars in season two of Doctor Doctor.

New season gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas.

MOVIE REVIEW: Tom Cruise flying high again in drug drama

Tom Cruise plays pilot Barry Seal in the movie American Made.

FILM STAR delivers his best performance in some time.

MOVE REVIEW: Tower's too steep a climb for this fan

LAST GUNSLINGER: Idris Elba plays Roland Deschain and Tom Taylor plays Jake Chambers in the big screen adaptation of Stephen King's The Dark Tower.

STEPHEN King film is done in by running time and lack of spark.

'Carnival of chaos': Mega Rocky event you can't miss

A massive night of entertainment is lined up for the Rockhampton Showgrounds next month.

Massive response to release of tickets for next month's spectacular

The Project will now be on six nights a week

The Project presenters Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore and Peter Helliar.

The Project is expanding with a Sunday night edition and a new host.

Best Wandal Location

26 Wandal Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 4 $219,000

You can't get any closer to where all the action is happening than at 26 Wandal Road, located in the heart of the Wandal Shopping precinct. You have at your...

Quality Quality Quality

601/2-4 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 2 2 1 $387,500

This high quality apartment located in the premier waterfront Southbank Apartments in the whisper quiet end of Victoria Parade, Rockhampton is a pleasure to...

Huge 5 Bedroom Home in Forest Park

44 Stringybark Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 2 $479,000

Huge 5 Bedroom Home in Forest Park This beautiful 5 bedroom family home is located in Forest Park Estate, Norman Gardens. The home was built in 2015 and still...

3 Bedroom Plus an Office/Sheds

6 Bean Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Quality family homes like this one don't come along all of the time so inspections are a must. Features include, 3 good sized built-in bedrooms plus an office with...

Completely Renovated and Ready To Move Into!

42 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This lowset, low maintenance brick and colour bond home has just had a complete make over and is ready to move into now! -3 built in bedrooms, fans and aircon in...

Neat and Tidy, Affordable all on 1012m2

106 Park Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $219,000

This 3 bedroom Park Avenue home is neat and tidy and located on 1012 m2 / acre allotment. So there is plenty of room for the shed and kids to play. The home has...

Beautiful Family Home in Hillside

13 Brookside Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $385,000

This immaculate low set brick home has a wonderful position in Hillside Estate and offers you space, privacy and convenience for you and your family. Some of the...

Owners Must Sell! Don&#39;t Miss This Opportunity

8 Stover Street, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 5 $299,000

This great family home located in the heart of Gracemere, complete with a powered 3 bay shed. The home features; *Massive open plan tiled living areas *Modern...

As New, Owner Transfered to Brisbane

8 Academic Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Just 2 years old this Norman Gardens 4 bedroom home is ready to move into as the owner has moved South. Features include: -Tiled living and traffic areas, carpet...

THE Ultimate Family Lifestyle Home With Fabulous Inground Pool-$379,000

29 Hardy Avenue, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $379,000

WELCOME TO 29 HARDY AVENUE, PARK AVENUE! This amazing, a/c, highset home has been beautifully refurbished-showcasing huge open plan living/dining areas with...

REVEALED: New shops for Coast centre's $12million revamp

Coast retail centre expands as part of $12million refurbishment

Sold On - why the hipsters are heading for the Rocky CBD

Sold On

CITY living in Rockhampton is more appealing than ever in Sold On

You'll be Sold On what's in this 72-page property magazine

Sold On

The ultimate guide to the world of real estate in our region.

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance