Cost of simple grocery items higher in CQ than the city

CENTRAL Queenslanders are used to paying a high price when it comes to essentials like water and electricity.

A News Corp investigation has also uncovered that inflated prices of groceries have also been added to the rising costs of living in Central Queensland.

Small, rural convenience stores were responsible for large price margins between rural locations and the state capital.

However, it would seem the further one gets from Brisbane, the more you pay - even in the big-brand supermarkets.

The same $3 2L carton of Paul's Milk in a Brisbane Coles will set you back $3.20 in a Rockhampton Coles.

A kilo of Packham Pears in Brisbane will set you back $3.90 but, be prepared to pay upwards of $4.50 in Rockhampton at a margin of 15 per cent.

Shoppers in Rockhampton have expressed their disappointment after finding out they are paying up to 15 percent more for fresh produce than southern Queenslanders in Brisbane.

"It's disappointing considering a lot of fresh produce actually comes from up here,” said one shopper at the City Centre Plaza.

"It all adds up, If you're shopping for your family a few times a week, it's a lot of extra money you're spending on groceries.”

According to a News Corp report, those who live away from the major supermarkets of Rockhampton are experiencing price margins in rural convenience stores as large as 20 or 30 per cent.

A $1.15 can of tuna was reportedly retailed for $6.25 at a convenience store in Marlborough, north of Rockhampton.

Many residents in areas such as Marlborough are at the mercy of inflated prices due to only having one or two stores available.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the Australian Competitor and Consumer Commission said stores are able to set prices as they see fit.

"Businesses are free to set their prices and discount their goods and services as they see fit, but they must do this independently of their competitors,” they said.

The pressures of an expanding cost of living doesn't end at inflated grocery prices in Central Queensland though.

Coles Express fuel stations in Brisbane are selling regular unleaded petrol for 118.9 cents per litre while, at the same distributor, Rockhampton residents pay 139.9 cents per litre.

Mark-ups of around 20 cents per litre are common amongst all major fuel distributors.

The Queensland Council of Social Services warns wages are not keeping up with the increase in cost of living in rural areas.

"We know that across Queensland, households are doing it tough, often having to choose between food on the table and paying bills like electricity or rent,” acting chief executive Laura Barnes said.

"Expenses are only half of the equation, as low income collides with increasing expenses, many Queensland households are financially vulnerable,” she said.

Comments on The Morning Bulletin's Facebook page show that Central Queenslanders may have already accepted inflated costs of living as part of the parcel of Capricornia living.

"Not really breaking news, us who live regionally have to deal with high prices and lack of services,” Bryce Hodgson said.