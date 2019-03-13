Costigan claims Labor is freezing him out

"I'VE been frozen out."

Now Independent Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan is livid because he believes he's been purposely left out of two State Government funding annoucements in his electorate in the past week.

Mr Costigan claims he was not invited to this morning's sod turning at Proserpine State High School to mark the beginning of a major infrastructure project.

The perceived snub comes days after Education Queensland - responding to a Whitsunday Regional Council query following recent harassment allegations against the MP - said Mr Costigan was welcome to visit schools.

Education Minister Grace Grace was at the high school to announce an infrastructure investment of $8.5m for a two-storey building.

"The Palaszczuk Government has adopted a snubbing (of me) at all costs between now and the state election," Mr Costigan said. "That is more than 19 months away."

The MP said it was the second time he'd been snubbed by the government within a few days.

On Friday, Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert visited Proserpine on behalf of the Minister for Sport to open new facilities at Proserpine Cricket Ground. Mr Costigan he was not invited to the announcement, as was customary.

"I have no issues with (Ms Gilbert) coming up to fill in for the Minister, that's how the system works, because she's part of the government," he said. "But we couldn't get an invitation to that.

"A directive has been issued by someone pretty high up the pecking order saying we need to starve Costigan at all costs.

"What happened in Proserpine today, I was five minutes way from the school. We've been frozen out."

Ms Grace said today this was not the case and Mr Costigan had not been excluded from the event.

"No, not at all," she said.

"Jason lives in the area, he can come any time he wants."

Ms Gilbert, who attended the funding announcement at the Proserpine Cricket Grounds, has been contacted for comment.