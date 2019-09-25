Costigan in Rocky to drum up support

North Queensland First leader Jason Costigan will be in Rockhampton today promoting his new political party.

North Queensland First leader Jason Costigan will be in Rockhampton today promoting his new political party.

RENEGADE MP Jason Costigan will touch down in Rockhampton on Thursday as part of his whistle-stop tour promoting his new political party.

The North Queensland First leader and Whitsunday MP said he would be in town for talks with high-powered Rockhampton business figures.

“I want to hear about the latest economic conditions, talk to people across different industry sectors, people I know and people who I trust to get their take on what is happening in CQ,” Mr Costigan said.

“That will be more than beneficial with what I’m doing as the only independent MP in the Queensland Parliament from regional Queensland but also as I transition to parliamentary leader of a new party.”

Mr Costigan, who has lodged paperwork for the new entity with the Electoral Commission of Queensland, said he expected to hear back from the commission by the end of next month.