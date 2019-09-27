Costigan’s Rookwood blast

CONTROVERSIAL independent MP Jason Costigan has taken aim at the Queensland Government over its handling of the Rookwood Weir project.

Mr Costigan, who fronted a media conference in Rockhampton on Thursday to pump up his new political party, North Queensland First, accused the government of “dumbing down” the important Central Queensland water infrastructure project.

“No matter where people sit on the political divide, they want to see it happen,” Mr Costigan said.

“Yet Labor, the Red Army as I call them, have dumbed it down.

“I’ve got no doubt that Rex Pilbeam would be turning in his grave.

“Here’s a man that delivered so much for Rockhampton and Central Queensland.

“In fact, look over here at the barrage, 48 years ago or whatever it was, he left a lasting legacy.

“Rex Pilbeam understood the importance of critical water infrastructure here in the Beef Capital, but Palaszczuk, Trad, Mark Furner and the rest of this motley crew, they have no idea.

“Rookwood Weir has been dumbed down and turned into a man-made billabong - it makes my blood boil.”

Last month it was reported that expensive concrete was the latest hitch in the plan to deliver Rookwood Weir with revelations it would cost an extra $40 million to build.

“We need to start turning dirt,” Mr Costigan said.

“For goodness sake, I don’t even think the government’s organised the tender process for the road to go in there.

“Like, are we waiting for the next ice age? What are they doing?”

Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham said the Whitsunday MP’s comments highlighted his ignorance of the process.

“Jumping on the bandwagon now in an attempt to be relevant adds nothing to ensuring the project goes ahead,” Dr Lynham said.

“With the Prime Minister refusing to provide any additional money, the Queensland Government was faced with a choice - proceed with a $352m project or walk away.

“We will not walk away. Will the Commonwealth?

“The benefits to the people of Central Queensland of having Rookwood Weir built for $352m far outweigh not proceeding with the project.

“Rookwood must go ahead to ensure reliability and security of water supply. ”

Mr Costigan said Rookwood was a major talking point at meetings he’d attended during his one-day whistle-stop Rockhampton tour.

“I’ve just been to a meeting with local business types, people who have got skin in the game here and are well respected in business and commerce in the city.

“Everyone is talking about Rookwood and how Labor has dumbed it down.

“It breaks my heart and I just can’t fathom it.

“I’d like to see the design for Rookwood. It seems to be a bit of a secret.

“You get the impression that the plans are hidden somewhere in a drawer and no-one is allowed to see it.”

Mr Costigan announced plans this month to create a new political party, North Queensland First, which would go after seats “from Calliope to the Cape” at the 2020 state election.

The party also aims to split the state in two.