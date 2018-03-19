Costly false alarm sets CQ rescue chopper to emergency mode

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service respond to a falsely activated search and rescue beacon in Yeppoon on Sunday.

A SEARCH and rescue beacon let off in Yeppoon sparked an "unnecessary” emergency situation yesterday.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service reports it was tasked by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority's Rescue Co-Oridnation Centre after a satellite detected an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB).

The Rescue 300 initially identified the beacon in the Ironpot area and it was tracked to an confirmed in suburbia Barmaryee, Yeppoon.

All authorities were notified and the chopper returned to Rockhampton.

"This EPIRB has unnecessarily utilised search and rescue assets to confirm an inadvertent activation,” the service said, after the 3.30pm task.