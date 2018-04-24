Costumed canines to take over Riverside in furry-fundraiser

Tanya Wooley and Lexi are ready for Pawmicon.

Tanya Wooley and Lexi are ready for Pawmicon. Allan Reinikka ROK200418apawmico

NOT letting their humans have all the fun, man's best friend will don their favourite superhero costumes for a pup-culture event, Pawmicon.

Pawmicon is the furry, four-legged take on the pop-culture event ComicCon - think Hairy Potter, Woof-erine, Woof Vader or Captain Paw-merica.

People 4 Pets Inc. president Tanya Wooley said the event is set to help raise awareness and funds for their charity alongside promoting the importance of getting out and socialising your dog.

"We run monthly dog walks on the last Sunday and we like to mix it up by doing special themed events every couple of months,” she said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"February we had a Pawty in the Park, October will be HOWLoween and we have a few other ideas in the works. Our events are all about celebrating how much we love our dogs.”

Starting at 4pm at Riverside on Quay Street, the event will kick off with a 1.4km walk followed by a dog behaviour presentation from Canine Connection.

Tanya Wooley and Lexi are ready for Pawmicon. Allan Reinikka ROK200418apawmico

"Entry for the dog walk is $5 per dog, which includes the walk plus some fun doggy games afterwards,” she said.

"Dogs must be on leash and don't forget your doggy-doo bags.”

People 4 Pets Inc. is a Central Queensland not-for-profit organisation which aims to provide services to pet owners in crisis.

People 4 Pets Inc. provides temporary foster care, pet care packages and surrender prevention initiatives in partnership with local community agencies to assist its clients to keep their pets during times of crisis.

Pawmicon will include: