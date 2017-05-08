27°
Rocky couch surfer caught with syringes in her shoe

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 8th May 2017 4:13 PM Updated: 5:05 PM
A YOUNG woman who lives with her 16-year-old sister and her baby was caught with methamphetamines, cannabis and used syringes.

Her defence lawyer, Charles Shepherd said his 19-year-old client, Billi Jo Hinga, had a regrettably unfortunate life.

He said her parents had been in and out of her life and for the past 18 months, she had been couch surfing.

Mr Shepherd said she now was permanently living with her 16-year-old sister who has a baby.

Hinga pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on May 8 to two counts of having a used syringe that had not been properly disposed, one of possessing methamphetamines, one possession of cannabis and one of possessing a knife in public.

Police prosecutor, Snr Const Shaun Janes said police approached a Holden Astra parked in a car park on George St on April 7 at 7pm.

He said all occupants were detained and the defendant was asked if she had anything dangerous in her back pack.

Snr Cons Janes said Hinga told police she had a needle in a sock in the back pack.

He said police also found cannabis and a knife with a 7mm blade in the backpack.

Snr Cons Janes said police then asked Hinga to remove her shoes and they found a crystal substance in her left shoe, which was later identified as methamphetamine.

He said police also found a syringe containing a liquid and blood in a shoe.

The court heard Hinga has no criminal history.

Magistrate Mark Morrow ordered Hinga serve a 12-month probation order and no conviction be recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cannabis couch surfing methampetamines rockhampton magistrates court

