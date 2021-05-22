Cougars dominate in north Qld appearance against Rays

A competitive first quarter at Townsville Stadium brought out one of the Northern Mendi Rays’ best early performances of the season on Saturday night.

While the scoreboard reflected a 17-10 first-quarter lead to the visiting North Brisbane Cougars, an impressive effort noticeable by the Rays.

Early composure by the underdogs saw them gaining crucial turnovers as they maintained pressure against the ladder leaders.

The Rays’ strengthening shooting combinations were impressive early in the game, with both positions sharing the load when it came to drives out of the circle.

However the well-drilled Cougars once again entrenched themselves in direct plays, consistent defence and patience, allowing them to jag first-quarter lead – back from two points down early in the quarter.

From there the 2020 premiers drew out a healthy lead but not without persistent pressure from the Rays, who continued to force turnovers in the second quarter.

Brisbane North Cougars in action against the North Qld Mendi Rays

But even with the departure of key Cougars shooter Martina Reekers, who suffered what appeared to be a knee injury through the second quarter, the visiting side was able to pull away to clock a 32-17 lead by half-time and from there test the opposition on stamina.

Cougars were able to pile on the points to deliver a 42-goal lead by full time, posting a 72-30 score, in large part thanks to spot-on long shots by Mia Stower.

Even sharp defence for the Rays by both Chloe Cooper in the ring and centre court Courtney Elliot was not able to stem the flow as the minutes ticked down, with the Rays posting 12 goals in the third quarter and being held to just four in the last.

Cougars head coach Liz White said as the game progressed and fatigue set in, the Brisbane side was able to take advantage.

“They continued to pack the middle so we went wide, and forced them to go more one-on-one,” she said.

However White said she hoped to see even more consistency from the Cougars defence in weeks to come.

“Probably, we could be more consistent with the defence we apply… through the whole court.

“Once we get them held up we probably need to attack the ball.”

Originally published as Cougars dominate in north Qld appearance against Rays