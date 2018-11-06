Menu
Pialba Place was evacuated on Monday afternoon due to a coughing outbreak among shoppers.
Coughing outbreak prompts evacuation of plaza

Annie Perets
5th Nov 2018 6:38 PM
A MYSTERIOUS contagious coughing fit broke out among shoppers inside Pialba Place, prompting the entire centre to be evacuated.

Firefighters were deployed to find the source of the coughing outbreak Monday afternoon.

Using specialised equipment, they searched different corners of the centre for 40 minutes, examining all of the speciality shops and even investigating the air-conditioning unit.

They were looking for a possible gas leak, but found nothing.

Torquay acting fire station officer Rick Hassall put the coughing outbreak down to something he calls the "sick building syndrome".

"The syndrome means when one person becomes sick, so do those around them - similar to yawning,'' Mr Hassall said.

"We had a similar incident at the TAFE in Maryborough.

"At Pialba Place, we used multi-ray gas detectors, and got zero readings.

"We couldn't smell anything when we arrived."

