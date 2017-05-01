28°
News

Could $60m flood levee hinge on 7.2km walk?

1st May 2017 4:00 AM Updated: 6:15 AM
Capricornia MP Michelle Landry plans to walk to walk the 7.2km path of the proposed South Rockhampton Flood Levee to get a better understanding of the flood mitigation project.
Capricornia MP Michelle Landry plans to walk to walk the 7.2km path of the proposed South Rockhampton Flood Levee to get a better understanding of the flood mitigation project. Harry Bruce

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COULD the $60m South Rockhampton levee bank's future hinge on a 7.2km walk?

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry yesterday said she planned to walk the length of the proposed levee next week to get a fuller understanding of the crucial project, aimed at flood-proofing a large section of the southern part of the city.

READ: Everything you need to know about Rocky's flood levee revealed.

The move comes after what appears to have been a productive meeting between Ms Landry and Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow, her team of council representatives and an independent expert engineer on Friday.

 

Final alignment map for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee, which reveals what areas will be proptected and where potential water may go.
Final alignment map for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee, which reveals what areas will be proptected and where potential water may go. Rockhampton Regional Council

"It was an interesting meeting, we talked through a lot of things," Ms Landry said.

"The discussions alleviated a lot of my concerns."

However, before any endorsements of support are made she still wants to see more done to explore protecting the city's airport in any levee project.

And with her office fielding calls from concerned residents, Ms Landry wants to ensure questions are thoroughly answered.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry.
Capricornia MP Michelle Landry. Chris Ison ROK070916ccarpark4

"I still have concerns with people not being on board with this," Ms Landry said.

"We need to listen to these concerns.

"We shouldn't just rush into this because southern media are saying it's a good idea."

She said she would update key ministers on the project when she was next in Canberra for the Budget, to be released on Tuesday, May 9.

Before that, Ms Landry plans to walk the route "maybe with a couple of the councillors", who last week voted for Council to contribute $10m.

And she wants to discuss the issue further with Nationals Party leader and Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce, who has already met Mayor Strelow on the topic.

 

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow and Local Disaster Management Group chair councillor Tony Williams.
Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow and Local Disaster Management Group chair councillor Tony Williams. Chloe Lyons

Mayor Strelow yesterday thanked Ms Landry "for her willingness to sit down and genuinely look at the South Rockhampton Levee proposal again".

"The first time we went out to community consultation we only had a high level understanding that the levee could work but we couldn't yet provide the details," Cr Strelow said.

"The finished design is for a levee that makes sense at every level.

"Council is happy to continue to provide any information that Michelle may need.

"This is a significant decision for all of us."　

She said she was keen to support a study to look at protecting the airport.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"I echo Michelle's interest in protecting the airport, and I'm keen to support a study that will look at the obvious benefits but to also assess the offsite impacts of an airport levee," Cr Strelow said.

"Any levee at the airport would likely need to be done in conjunction with a levee at Splitters Creek on the Northside - which early modelling suggests may give a benefit to both sides of the river."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  margaret strelow michelle landry rockhampton flood rockhampton flood levee

Could $60m flood levee hinge on 7.2km walk?

Could $60m flood levee hinge on 7.2km walk?

Landry takes positive step forward after Council meeting.

Colossal Rocky event to lure thousands, inject millions

Beef Australia 2018's official launch will be held this month ahead of the event expected to lure tens-of-thousands to Rockhampton. Pictured are chefs at Beef Week 2015.

High-end venue to deliver early taste of Beef Australia

These fire rules may kill Rockhampton residents

Experts want the Queensland Government to change fire safety and environment regulations before its "one-hat-fits-all” legislation kills someone.

How inflexible red tape is putting your life and home at risk

WE'RE OPEN: Rocky businesses open on Labour Day

Large retailers in Rockhampton will close their doors for the Labour Day long weekend.

City's smaller supermarkets have you covered on this public holiday

Local Partners

Surf life savers to hang up togs for winter

More than 7000 preventative actions on CQ beaches this summer

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Famous clairvoyant to check out Rocky's ghosts

SPOOKY: Celebrity medium clairvoyant Rayleen Kable, is coming to "ghost hunt” in Rockhampton later this month.

Rockhampton's 'very active' spirit scene under investigation

Colossal Rocky event to lure thousands, inject millions

Beef Australia 2018's official launch will be held this month ahead of the event expected to lure tens-of-thousands to Rockhampton. Pictured are chefs at Beef Week 2015.

High-end venue to deliver early taste of Beef Australia

GIG GUIDE: There's plenty to do in Rocky this weekend

ROCKING OUT: Kelvin Sweeney will be playing Queens Hotel Gladstone on Friday night.

Get out of the house and support our local talent

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

American Gods a dream role for Ricky Whittle

THE 100 star talks mythology yand working with Ian McShane on highly-anticipated new series.

House Rules: "I watched as they destroyed my house"

Fiona and Nicole were both in shock at the move. Picture: Supplied

Contestant given just minutes before her entire home was demolished

'I feel incredible':Coast woman's weight loss win

Biggest Loser: Transformed contestant Nikki Henderson training at Mooloolaba Beach.

The weight loss show changed contestant Nikki Henderson's life

Amy and Tyson Murr feast on My Kitchen Rules win

SWEET SUCCESS: MKR 2017 winners Amy and Tyson Murr celebrate their glorious victory.

Controversial siblings secure $250,000 prize in MKR finale.

30 hot photos: Inside Rocky's nightclub scene

From left, Alyce Hall, Ngaire Cooke, Mavelaine Hall and Brittany Coomber at Zodiac Nightclub.

Plenty of style on show

Sam Thaiday stars in Broncos’ carpool karaoke

Sam Thaiday makes people laugh

What's on the small screen this week

My Kitchen Rule's mother and daughter contestants Valerie and Courtney.

MY KITCHEN Rules grand finalists face off and Love Child returns.

Retirees! This one is for you!! Low Maintenance Unit - Only $360,000!!

1/3 Diploma Street, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 3 2 1 $320,000

If you are looking to downsize this lovely low maintenance unit will be perfect for you. You will be comfortable in this quiet upmarket suburb with the beautiful...

Massive Family Home Looking to Expand?

14 Felhaber Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 3 2 $479,000

This impressive home will accommodate your growing family complete with extra living areas and an inground pool. A must to inspect the features are too many to...

Endless Opportunities in Frenchville!

162 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 1 $229,000

Situated on a 622 m fenced allotment off of Dean Street Frenchville is where you'll find this spacious and character filled family home. If you are after location...

DELIGHTFUL GABLE, ELEVATED POSITION

302 Upper Dawson Road, The Range 4700

House 3 2 1 $345,000

Recently renovated this classic gable has been tastefully decorated to create a light, fresh and open feel. Elevated to capture natural breezes and views this...

Beautiful Home on Acreage, pool and 2 sheds

6 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $589,000

Be prepared to fall in love with the grand entrance of this amazing home, giving you a warm welcoming. This unique property offers massive space under roof...

Immaculate Home in Convenient Location

18 Govind Court, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $295,000

Positioned in a quiet, convenient location is where you will find this immaculately presented family home. Step inside and be greeted by a nice sized media room...

Owner Wants This SOLD!!!!

19A Main Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 5 2 1 $239,000

Looking for that original highset weatherboard home with extra space?? This home has a separate Granny Flat at the rear of the property offering you just that for...

Frenchville Favourite!!

366 Hobler Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 1 $319,000

Freshly painted and situated on a 612 m2 allotment, this high set 3 bedroom home is ready and waiting for you to move straight in! Property Features Include:...

Quality Built Lowset Brick in Prime Location

4 Ferndale Place, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Make no mistake this property is on the market to sell. Positioned in a family friendly cul-de-sac with only three other homes you will not be disappointed. ...

Investors Opportunity

34 Govind Court, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Giving you a fantastic investment opportunity, this property is tenanted with a lease in place until 2018. You will find this spacious home very neat and tidy...

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

PHOTOS: Inside an untouched $780k Coastal masterpiece

26 Lexington Dr, Lammermoor.

Sweeping majestic harbour and island views on offer

Suburbs hurting Rocky's property values revealed

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

"LIMITED or no sales" in Rocky suburbs doing it tough hit prices.

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!