Could $60m flood levee hinge on 7.2km walk?

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry plans to walk to walk the 7.2km path of the proposed South Rockhampton Flood Levee to get a better understanding of the flood mitigation project.

COULD the $60m South Rockhampton levee bank's future hinge on a 7.2km walk?

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry yesterday said she planned to walk the length of the proposed levee next week to get a fuller understanding of the crucial project, aimed at flood-proofing a large section of the southern part of the city.

The move comes after what appears to have been a productive meeting between Ms Landry and Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow, her team of council representatives and an independent expert engineer on Friday.

"It was an interesting meeting, we talked through a lot of things," Ms Landry said.

"The discussions alleviated a lot of my concerns."

However, before any endorsements of support are made she still wants to see more done to explore protecting the city's airport in any levee project.

And with her office fielding calls from concerned residents, Ms Landry wants to ensure questions are thoroughly answered.

"I still have concerns with people not being on board with this," Ms Landry said. "We need to listen to these concerns.

"We shouldn't just rush into this because southern media are saying it's a good idea."

She said she would update key ministers on the project when she was next in Canberra for the Budget, to be released on Tuesday, May 9.

Before that, Ms Landry plans to walk the route "maybe with a couple of the councillors", who last week voted for Council to contribute $10m.

And she wants to discuss the issue further with Nationals Party leader and Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce, who has already met Mayor Strelow on the topic.

Mayor Strelow yesterday thanked Ms Landry "for her willingness to sit down and genuinely look at the South Rockhampton Levee proposal again".

"The first time we went out to community consultation we only had a high level understanding that the levee could work but we couldn't yet provide the details," Cr Strelow said.

"The finished design is for a levee that makes sense at every level.

"Council is happy to continue to provide any information that Michelle may need.

"This is a significant decision for all of us."

She said she was keen to support a study to look at protecting the airport.

"I echo Michelle's interest in protecting the airport, and I'm keen to support a study that will look at the obvious benefits but to also assess the offsite impacts of an airport levee," Cr Strelow said.

"Any levee at the airport would likely need to be done in conjunction with a levee at Splitters Creek on the Northside - which early modelling suggests may give a benefit to both sides of the river."