COULD Adani prove to be Rocky's white knight?

Less than 24 hours after Aurizon delivered its bombshell announcement that it planned to shut Rockhampton's rollingstock workshop, the mining giant delivered some good news for the region.

Adani Australia has granted a contract of more than $82 million to supply concrete sleepers from Rockhampton for the Carmichael Coal mine project's rail line.

Adani advises this contract will mean Austrak will triple its workforce to more than 80 and generate up to 30 supply chain jobs. While this doesn't lessen Aurizon's brutal blow, it does offer a level of reassurance that it's not all doom and gloom on the horizon for our region.

But, if we're going to move forward, we've got to support those who are helping us.

Let us hope Adani's project now moves ahead quickly with no more road blocks.

It's been through its environmental assessment.

If our region can secure a FIFO hub here, it's going to be a huge boost. Rockhampton and Townsville have both been short-listed by Adani.

We need to show our support for a company that has done the right thing by us.