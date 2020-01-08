Menu
Patrick Cripps and Scott Pendlebury could go head to head. Pic: Michael Klein.
AFL

Could Big V beat the All Stars?

by Ben Broad
8th Jan 2020 4:40 PM
VICTORIA took the honours in 2008 when they took on the All Stars in an AFL Hall of Fame Tribute match, but how would the Big V fare today?

As news of an AFL exhibition match - to raise funds for those affected by the bushfire crisis - broke last night, fans got excited about the revival of State of Origin footy.

The on Wednesday league confirmed it was looking at an 'All-Stars' match, believed to feature a Victorian side against the All Stars - a best of the rest line-up featuring stars from across the country.

It's believed the AFL may place a cap on the maximum number of players each AFL club will be allowed or required to take part in the fixture - slated for Friday February 28 at Marvel Stadium.

Geelong champ Patrick Dangerfield, Pies skipper Scott Pendlebury, star Demons ruckman Max Gawn, Eagles rival Nic Naitanui and Giants defender Phil Davis are among those to have publicly expressed their support for an Origin return of some description.

But who would make the cut?

Selecting the best players from across the country is no easy task. But we were willing to have a crack!

Have a look below, give us some feedback and vote which potential team you think would take the honours.

 

POTENTIAL VICTORIAN TEAM

Plenty of big names will feature – and miss out – in the Big V team.
Plenty of big names will feature – and miss out – in the Big V team.

POTENTIAL 'ALL STARS' TEAM

How an All-Stars side might look.
How an All-Stars side might look.

