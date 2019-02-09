Could construction bond system solve subbie's woes?

HE'S been burned by big builders before, but Adam Hull believes some government interventions could make a huge difference to the job security of sub-contractors in Queensland.

Mr Hull, who started in the industry with just a bobcat and excavator at 17, said being short-changed was something almost every subbie had experienced.

Now Mr Hull owns and operates A#1 Excavating and Construction around Central Queensland.

After struggling to win big contracts for years, he still trying to recover from the loss of money after JM Kelly collapsed in October.

He said the company owed him $13,000 for work and some out of pocket costs including trucking expenses.

Mr Hull worked in the United States for more than a decade before returning home to Australia and that experience has given him an idea of how the state's building and construction industry should be improved.

In the United States, a payment bond system is used to protect both contractors and customers.

The surety bonds are paid to a third party business and it guarantees labourers, subbies and suppliers will be paid on time.

If contractors don't pay as agreed, labourers and suppliers can file claims against the payment bond for compensation.

A payment bond is required by law on all federally-funded projects of $100,000 or more.

Most states also have their own laws with similar conditions.

This ensures the government in particular is using companies which are solvent, have the qualifications to do the job, can finish on time and work at the agreed price.

Mr Hull said if something similar was to be implemented in Australia, it would have to be government-regulation as private companies would likely "get greedy”.

However, the surety system is funded through the interest earned from bonds.

"I think it would work really well,” he said.

"You don't get someone to do the job if you don't have the money.”