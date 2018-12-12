Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REEF HEALTH: Probiotics could be key to saving coral from bleaching.
REEF HEALTH: Probiotics could be key to saving coral from bleaching. Mike Middleton
News

Could probiotics be the key to saving the reef?

Mark Zita
by
12th Dec 2018 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PROBIOTICS could be the key of saving the corals in the Great Barrier Reef from bleaching.

The project by Brazilian scientist Professor Raquel Peixoto was given a grant of $150,000 as part of the Great Barrier Reef Foundation's Out of the Blue Box Reef Innovation Challenge.

Managing director Anna Marsden said the coral probiotics worked similarly to products such as yoghurt and Yakult.

"In the same way, this research is about giving corals the specific beneficial bacteria they need to boost their resilience in times of stress and help them cope with environmental changes," Ms Marsden said.

The use of probiotics in marine ecosystems remained untested until recently.

Laboratory testing at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro showed promising results in preventing coral bleaching.

Prof Peixoto's project is the second project to receive funding from the challenge.

The competition had 63 submissions from 15 countries.

editors picks gbr foundation great barrier reef probiotics
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Telcos’ low blow after bushfire crisis

    premium_icon Telcos’ low blow after bushfire crisis

    Environment The Premier is furious with Australia’s telecommunications giants after learning what they intend to do in the wake of Queensland’s devastating bushfires.

    What has Local Buy delivered for CQ?

    premium_icon What has Local Buy delivered for CQ?

    Council News Rocky Council policy pays dividends for local businesses

    CapriCon's huge growth prompts surprise 'super war'

    premium_icon CapriCon's huge growth prompts surprise 'super war'

    Council News Councillors said the original location was key to quirky atmosphere

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds.

    • 12th Dec 2018 8:42 AM

    Local Partners