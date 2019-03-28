Could QLD see Cyclone Wallace before season is over?

Windy.com shows rain over the Townsville region on Wednesday.

THE monsoon trough responsible for cyclones Trevor and Veronica may redevelop over the coming week; with it, the increased risk of another cyclone.

The Bureau of Meteorology's weekly climate note warns some weather models suggest "a strengthening flow" may lead to the monsoon redeveloping in northern Australia.

"If a monsoon trough does develop, the likelihood of tropical low formation typically increases," the bureau said.

"Widespread rainfall could also be a feature if the monsoon trough moves over land."

Cyclone season runs until April 30, and the next cyclone to form in Australian waters will be named Wallace.

Meanwhile, ex-tropical cyclone Trevor is expected to move slowly east-south-eastwards across the interior of the state in the coming days.

Sky News meteorologist Rob Sharpe said Central Highlands and Coalfields would be in the firing line for heavy rain from ex-TC Trevor.

"Heavy rain and thunderstorms have gripped western Queensland across the last couple of days (including) Charters Towers but the focus is slowly starting to shift east," Mr Sharpe said.

From 9am to 5pm yesterday, Landers Creek near Charters Towers received 41mm of rain with similar falls near Townsville.

Woolshed received 47mm yesterday, 40mm for The Pinnacles, 35mm for Paluma, 30mm for Bluewater and 28mm for Deeragun.

Mr Sharpe said there was heavy rain forecast in central Queensland today including west of Townsville, with thunderstorms likely.

The Bureau tips a 80% chance of showers today for the Herbert and Lower Burdekin, most likely in the late morning and afternoon.

"A weak ridge will persist along the east coast of Queensland over the next few days and will combine with ex-tropical cyclone Trevor to draw a very moist, tropical air mass south-eastwards over much of the state through the week," the bureau said.

"An upper trough is interacting with ex-tropical cyclone Trevor, bringing areas of moderate to heavy rainfall across central inland Queensland during the next few days."

Showers and thunderstorms are also forecast for parts of the Townsville region Friday, Saturday and Sunday.