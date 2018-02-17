Could Rockhampton be getting a new shopping centre?

AS WORK on moving the Rockhampton Bunnings store is underway, questions are being raised about what will happen to Yaamba Rd facility.

The new Bunnings is set to open in the old Masters complex on the corner of River Rose Dr and Yaamba Rd in mid-march.

As stock will move its way over after the new store open, this means it could only be a matter of months before the building on 452-488 Yaamba Rd will be empty.

The Morning Bulletin understands there are plans to create a new retail centre, likely to be anchored by supermarket giant Coles.

Coles and Bunnings are both divisions of Wesfarmers, Australia's largest private employer.

The old Bunnings store on Yaamba Road will soon be closed when the new store opens. Chris Ison ROK130218cbunnings4

It's understood a new centre could be up and running this calendar year.

When The Morning Bulletin sought comment from Bunnings this week, they could not reveal the future of the building.

"We will continue to work with the property owner to manage the remaining lease at our existing location on Yaamba Rd," Bunnings General Manager of Property Andrew Marks said.

"The building will be leased or sold to a new occupant however it is too early to say who that may be."

The Morning Bulletin also went to Coles for comment.

"Coles is always looking at ways to enhance its offer to customers in Rockhampton," a spokesperson said.

"At this stage, we have no confirmed plans to develop a new Coles supermarket in Norman Gardens."

The Morning Bulletin sought comment from Wesfarmers, but they did not respond before deadline.

The former Masters site has been closed since the national closure of Masters in 2016.