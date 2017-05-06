Could Rockhampton manage a Capricorn Coast airport?

DIVERTED: An Air New Zealand Boeing B777-200 ZK-OKE parked at the Rockhampton Airport. Around a dozen planes each year divert to Rockhampton.

A CAPRICORN Coast airport so close to Rockhampton is 'crazy' according to Capricornia MP, Michelle Landry but Cr Neil Fisher, chair of Central Queensland Airport Owners Group says he's not against the idea and he'd like to propose it be managed by Rockhampton Airport.

Cr Fisher is also chair of Rockhampton Airport and says any investment is good investment.

The idea was put forward last week by Japanese developer, Yoshitaro Iwasaki, CEO of the company planning a $600 million redevelopment of the Iwasaki Capricorn Integrated Resort, north of Yeppoon.

Cr Fisher is very keen to talk to Mr Iwasaki. He says the 20,000m runway and small airport would support Dash 8, ATR and smaller corporate jets and Rockhampton Airport's business model already supports managing other airports.

"I think Rockhampton Airport has a lot to offer. We have a very good track record and are one of the only airports that runs successfully in the black," Cr Fisher said.

Ms Landry is less convinced and says the focus needs to be on Rockhampton Airport.

Regional services have been lost to Rockhampton over the past few years and Ms Landry says with two airports in such close proximity, "one is going to go bust".

"We need to focus on the asset we have and getting our tourism going and agriculture up and going," she said.

"It's international length, all we need now is customs and border security."

The latest studies show 60% of passengers transiting through Rockhampton Airport are business travellers, a market Cr Fisher says is unique.

"The one area that's been in steady decline is lifestyle tourism. We lost 180,000 passengers a year when Great Keppel Island closed down so we need to build up other opportunities," he said."I see a lot of opportunities and when no-one else saw it as the centre of our economic future, I always saw that we work from the airport out - as a military precinct, an agricultural freight precinct, a FIFO hub.

"We are very good at running airports...all that's needed to bring it up to international standard is a commitment from Canberra and to build up the market."

Mr Iwasaki's concerns lie in the closure of Rockhampton Airport during floods.

He says it's a critical issue and could be a deterrent to international investors.

But Cr Fisher says Rockhampton Airport was open more than most other airports along the Queensland coast.

"We might have one piece of kryptonite, which is the floods. But on the other side of it, when other coastal airports are closed, Rockhampton Airport parks Jetstar and international jets," he said.

"That's why we are the alternate for Emirates Airlines.

"They chose us because they know when they can't land at their original destination, they can land at Rockhampton.

"A dozen planes in a normal summer period, including A380s, would divert to Rockhampton.

"The reason they chose the site wasn't because it was cheap land, it was because it was the hottest and the driest spot.

"It was developed when people were landing planes made from balsa wood and canvas, so it doesn't have the storm events, it doesn't have the directional changes in wind and it doesn't have those wind sheers and micro bursts that plague a lot of modern airports."