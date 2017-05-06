27°
News

Could Rockhampton manage a Capricorn Coast airport?

Christine Mckee
| 6th May 2017 5:00 AM
DIVERTED: An Air New Zealand Boeing B777-200 ZK-OKE parked at the Rockhampton Airport. Around a dozen planes each year divert to Rockhampton.
DIVERTED: An Air New Zealand Boeing B777-200 ZK-OKE parked at the Rockhampton Airport. Around a dozen planes each year divert to Rockhampton. Kayanne Hardsman.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A CAPRICORN Coast airport so close to Rockhampton is 'crazy' according to Capricornia MP, Michelle Landry but Cr Neil Fisher, chair of Central Queensland Airport Owners Group says he's not against the idea and he'd like to propose it be managed by Rockhampton Airport.

Cr Fisher is also chair of Rockhampton Airport and says any investment is good investment.

The idea was put forward last week by Japanese developer, Yoshitaro Iwasaki, CEO of the company planning a $600 million redevelopment of the Iwasaki Capricorn Integrated Resort, north of Yeppoon.

Cr Fisher is very keen to talk to Mr Iwasaki. He says the 20,000m runway and small airport would support Dash 8, ATR and smaller corporate jets and Rockhampton Airport's business model already supports managing other airports.

"I think Rockhampton Airport has a lot to offer. We have a very good track record and are one of the only airports that runs successfully in the black," Cr Fisher said.

Ms Landry is less convinced and says the focus needs to be on Rockhampton Airport.

Regional services have been lost to Rockhampton over the past few years and Ms Landry says with two airports in such close proximity, "one is going to go bust".

"We need to focus on the asset we have and getting our tourism going and agriculture up and going," she said.

"It's international length, all we need now is customs and border security."

The latest studies show 60% of passengers transiting through Rockhampton Airport are business travellers, a market Cr Fisher says is unique.

"The one area that's been in steady decline is lifestyle tourism. We lost 180,000 passengers a year when Great Keppel Island closed down so we need to build up other opportunities," he said."I see a lot of opportunities and when no-one else saw it as the centre of our economic future, I always saw that we work from the airport out - as a military precinct, an agricultural freight precinct, a FIFO hub.

"We are very good at running airports...all that's needed to bring it up to international standard is a commitment from Canberra and to build up the market."

Mr Iwasaki's concerns lie in the closure of Rockhampton Airport during floods.

He says it's a critical issue and could be a deterrent to international investors.

But Cr Fisher says Rockhampton Airport was open more than most other airports along the Queensland coast.

"We might have one piece of kryptonite, which is the floods. But on the other side of it, when other coastal airports are closed, Rockhampton Airport parks Jetstar and international jets," he said.

"That's why we are the alternate for Emirates Airlines.

"They chose us because they know when they can't land at their original destination, they can land at Rockhampton.

"A dozen planes in a normal summer period, including A380s, would divert to Rockhampton.

"The reason they chose the site wasn't because it was cheap land, it was because it was the hottest and the driest spot.

"It was developed when people were landing planes made from balsa wood and canvas, so it doesn't have the storm events, it doesn't have the directional changes in wind and it doesn't have those wind sheers and micro bursts that plague a lot of modern airports."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  capricorn coast airport iwasaki resort michelle landry mp neil fisher rockhampton airport

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a price tag to match.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Cops find dirty drugs in Rocky man's lolly box

Cops find dirty drugs in Rocky man's lolly box

When police opened container, they saw drugs in two clip seal bags.

600-strong group of young men march against violence

St Brendan's College students L-R Tom Orgill, Matthew Hedges and Billy Collins at the College Walk Against Domestic Violence.

He may only be 13, but already he has a strong stance against DV

BIG READ: Landry to push for levee if majority support

Port Curtis landholder Matthew Neale studies the levee plan with Capricornia MP, Michelle Landry, mayor Margaret Strelow and RRC councillors Tony Williams, Drew Wickerson, Neil Fisher and Rose Swadling yesterday.

Final survey to determine Landry's position

Destination death! Let us take you on your final journey

Robert Phillips sits next to the memorial for his son who died at birth. Mr Phillips works at the Albany Creek Memorial Park over-seeing cremations and burials.

Come with us on a journey into your own death.

Local Partners

600-strong group of young men march against violence

TOM Orgil may only be 13 years old but the St Brendan's College boy already has a strong zero tolerance rule when it comes to domestic and family violence.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

EISTEDDFOD RESULTS: Monday and Tuesday, speech and drama

Eisteddfod: Australian Poem Girls/Boys 11 Years. Shannon Smith.

The Rockhampton Eisteddfod kicked off this week

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

11 exciting events Rocky residents can attend in May

Priya Thakur and Vinod Kumar, chefs at Jai Ho indian restaurant preparing some dishes for Tastes of the World in Rockhampton. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

There is a wide range of great events on this month

Nashville music star to join M'boro Achiever's Walk

A NASHVILLE music superstar is one of seven local successes who will be immortalised on the Maryborough Walk of Achievers on Sunday.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Game of Thrones spin-off shows confirmed

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season six episode eight of Game of Thrones.

Get ready for even more Westeros drama

'Downturn' forces group to dump popular Coast event for 2017

Simon Vardy with 10.8kg and 10.0 kg mulloway at the Tight Lines Fishing Classic.

A body blow for coast's battling tourism sector

Sister adamant Heath Ledger had no demons

Actor Heath Ledger.

"He was a really happy person and he had huge plans for his future”

Miley's gone clean off the weed

Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus reveals she's clean and sober in candid interview

EISTEDDFOD RESULTS: Monday and Tuesday, speech and drama

Eisteddfod: Australian Poem Girls/Boys 11 Years. Shannon Smith.

The Rockhampton Eisteddfod kicked off this week

SPACIOUS- 4 BEDROOM HOME ON A LOW MAINTENANCE 405M2 ALLOTMENT. $380,000 NEG.

13 Varsity Crescent, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $360,000

192.9M2 HOME on 405m2 allotment. Stunning, Spacious and Stylish. Beautifully finished, this home with high 2.7 metre ceilings. 4 Bedrooms. The main bedroom has...

$10,000 REDUCTION - Motivated Seller!

19/14 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

If you are looking to down size or invest then look no further for this fully renovated beachside unit! Walking distance to both Cooee Bay and Lammermoor Beach...

SPECTACULAR NEW HOME ! ! OUTSTANDING VALUE AT EDENBROOK

4 Oakmont Way, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $495,000

You WILL impressed !! Definitely not just your average home. A dominant street presence with super wide 17M frontage is the first thing you will notice, then the...

NEW AT EDENBROOK!

2 Edenbrook Way, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 1 $495,000

You WILL be impressed!!! Definitely not just your average home. Attractive street presence, quality fit-out and a wide, wide 25M frontage with easy vehicle access...

Neat as a pin and stunning city views

25 Macaulay Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $339,000

This contemporary 1960's high-set home has commanding views over the city and has a list of renovations as long as your arm. Features Include: -Covered front patio...

Just Perfect

115 Canning Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 1 1 $272,000

This wonderful home is all about position and location, ideal if you are working up at the hospitals, Grammar Schools, or anywhere over the south side. This 3...

New Home and Affordable

118 George Lane, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 2 2 $335,000

This brand new contemporary style home has been designed for space and comfort, a perfect start for a young couple or retirement. You are going to love the...

PARKHURST EXPANSIVE INDUSTRIAL SITE

192 Wade St, Parkhurst 4702

Commercial The vendor has given us clear instructions, they want this property sold ... $800,000 + GST

The vendor has given us clear instructions, they want this property sold as it is now surplus to their needs. Right in the heart of the Parkhurst Industrial...

Deceased Estate Frenchville

490 Eichelberger Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $435,000

Located at 490 Eichelberger Street, Frenchville is this large built brick home that needs to be sold to wind up an estate. The home has original bathrooms and...

Central Location Investment Opportunity

26 Kent Street, Rockhampton City 4700

House 2 1 1 $159,000

A great investment opportunity with development potential upon council approval this property currently has a long term tenant in place on a periodical lease...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Rocky's latest high rise opens CBD living to new market

Rockhampton's new high rise, LOFT, is set to open up inner city living to a whole new market.

New two-bedroom apartments from $315,000 at LOFT

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!