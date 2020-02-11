Menu
GROWING PAINS: With the number of students enrolled in our schools set to grow during the next decade, education experts fear the quality of teaching in our classrooms will suffer.
News

OUT CLASSED: Failure that may leave Rockie lacking schools

Blake Antrobus
11th Feb 2020 5:35 AM
READ MORE: Where will our kids go to school?

OUR booming population is putting pressure on schools and teachers, with experts fearing we will soon have more students than schools can cope with.

This means parents may not be able to find a place for their youngsters and local schools could end up with overcrowded and under-resourced classrooms.

Rockhampton is home to 17,043 school-age children. Livingstone has 7451 and Central Highlands has 6328.

In 10 years, we will have about 32, 178 students needing to fit into the 61 schools that service our local government areas.

Kevin Bates, president of the Queensland Teachers' Union, said the State Government would not meet population growth needs.

He said the government was relying on an "unsustainable" approach of adding temporary multistorey buildings to already overburdened campuses.

"Instead of well-planned and up-to-date school facilities, what we'll end up with is a piecemeal approach," Mr Bates said.

"Many of our schools were built in the 1950s-60s and have had very little work done to them in the interim."

Demographer Bernard Salt said there was a risk of teachers working in "congested, substandard buildings" unless the State Government changed its approach to building schools.

Based on feedback from schools in the region, Rockhampton QTU organiser Dan Coxen said ageing infrastructure in state schools was a problem that needed to be addressed.

He said the Education Department was already responding to areas of high growth in Central Queensland by opening a new school in Calliope and upgrading existing buildings.

The Department of Education said it was actively monitoring schools that had rising enrolments and had plans to open a further five schools across Queensland in 2021.

Education Minister Grace Grace said eight new schools were opened across the state this year.

"More and more children are choosing to attend state schools, we have seen a 10 per cent increase in our student numbers in the past five years," she said.

"We will not just sit back and let our schools become overcrowded."

Opposition education spokesman Jarrod Bleijie said an LNP government would "end the divide" between the regions and cities with a school planning commission to build new schools where they were needed.

BY THE NUMBERS

Region (LGA), number of students now, students in 2031, number of schools

Mackay, 23,938, 26,680, 58

Toowoomba, 34,744, 35,594, 89

Sunshine Coast, 61,365, 77,694, 73

Fraser Coast, 18,713, 18,779, 38

Bundaberg, 17,722, 18,715, 51

Gladstone, 13,924, 13,955, 33

Rockhampton, 17,043, 18,380, 45

Ipswich, 47,641, 86,464, 71

Gympie, 9833, 9489, 31

Townsville, 39,322, 47,702, 60

Southern Downs (Warwick), 6913, 6348, 36

Maranoa, 2558, 2537, 16

Western Downs, 7611, 7610, 34

Balonne, 895, 720, 7

Cairns, 33,540, 40,058, 52

Whitsunday, 6073, 7105, 18

Livingstone (Yeppoon), 7451, 7979, 17

Central Highlands (Emerald), 6328, 5819, 28

Banana (Biloela), 2945, 2354, 16

North Burnett, 1907, 1724, 17

South Burnett, 6319, 5985, 27

Noosa, 9856, 9983, 17

Lockyer Valley, 8348, 9573, 26

Isaac (Clermont, Moranbah), 4321, 4711, 19

Somerset, 5352, 6496, 19

