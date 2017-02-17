Could the weekend be a wash out?

WITH the weather looking a little wet, or at least a little bit cloudy, how are your plans for the weekend looking?

For those looking for a relaxing time at the Keppels, expect gentle winds today, moving into the moderate on Saturday.

In Yeppoon today, light winds will become easterly 15 to 25 km/h in the morning then tend northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h in the middle of the day.

Come Saturday, there is a slight chance of a shower in the southwest in the late afternoon and evening, but a near zero chance of rain elsewhere.

Winds will become northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon, then become light in the evening.

By Sunday, storms or showers are on the cards.

There is a high chance of a downfall in the south of the region, and a medium chance elsewhere.

Sun protection is recommended all weekend, particularly from 8.20am to 4.20pm, with the UV Index predicted to reach 15.

TIDE TIMES

Yeppoon

FRIDAY

Low: 7.05am, 7.19pm

High: 1.07am, 1.20pm

SATURDAY

Low: 8.18am, 8.19pm

High: 2am, 2.17pm

Rockhampton

FRIDAY

Low: 9.27am, 9.41pm

High: 2.22am, 2.35pm

SATURDAY

Low: 10.40am, 10.41pm

High: 3.15am, 3.32pm