Could this amendment threaten Australia’s food security?

Organic beef producer Mick Alexander says new legislation that has gone largely unnoticed has the potential to ruin his livelihood and put Australia’s food security at risk.

According to Mr Alexander, and others including academics and hospitality representatives, a recent amendment to Australia’s gene technology legislation could cripple the country’s agriculture sector.

Mr Alexander exports organic beef and said recent changes could isolate him from international markets.

“Countries that import from us will be breaking the law if they buy produce from Australia that is at risk of contamination with these unapproved GMOs.”

He said his international customers could not take the risk of importing a product that could contain a GMO that was not only illegal in their country but could replicate and spread.

“Our markets have no choice but to immediately stop buying produce from Australia,” he said.

“Once released into the Australian environment, it is highly unlikely these replicating organisms could ever be recalled to the zero amount demanded by our markets.”

As it currently stands, all genetic modification activities require notification to the Office of the Gene technology regulator.

The Gene Technology Amendment could mean a class of new and untried GM techniques, including site-directed nuclease (SDN-1), would be exempt from assessment and licensing.

SDN-1 works by producing a double-stranded break in the genome of a plant without adding foreign DNA.

The spontaneous repair of this break in DNA can lead to a mutation or deletion, causing gene silencing, gene knockout or a change in the activity of a gene.

Despite formerly being considered a GMO, item 25 of the amendment, set to be put into legislation in six months, labels organisms subject to SDN-1 as “organisms that are not GMOs”.

SDN-1s are applicable to grains such as rye-grass, a common fodder on Queensland farms that travels far and easily becomes invasive.

Academic concern surrounds GM plants, microbes and animal produce being “unleashed” into the food supply and the environment with no traceability, no labelling and no regulation.

Nutritional biochemist and epidemiologist Dr Judy Carman described what the legislation would mean for Australian agriculture.

“Three whole classes of GMOs are about to be deregulated. With the stroke of a pen, the Government intends to call them non-GMOs. Other countries will still call them GMOs.”

Dr Carman said the GM techniques had no history of safe use in food and claimed there was evidence they had already caused unexpected changes to genes in food.

Dr Carman expects fruit, grain, vegetables, meat and even beer to be impacted.

“We will not be able to avoid them. Whether you want it or not, you will be eating genetically modified organisms that have no history of safe use,” Dr Carman said.

Critics of the legislation claim GM wheat, the product of one of the legislation changes, could be grown in Australia even though no other country has been prepared to release GM wheat due to market resistance.

In a response from the Federal Government, Senator Richard Colbeck said Australia had a very robust gene technology regulatory system to ensure the safety of the population and our environment.

“Compared to other countries, Australia takes a very cautious and rigorous science-based approach to regulating gene technology,” Senator Colbeck said.

“The recent updates to the regulations strengthen the regulations for the vast majority of gene editing techniques, which must continue to undergo stringent safety assessments. Without these amendments, legal uncertainty would remain.”

Senator Colbeck said gene technology regulations were approved by the state and territories at a ministerial forum earlier this year to ensure Australia kept up with evolving technology.

“The updates were also made following extensive stakeholder consultation and are supported by leading agricultural and Australian research institutions, especially in medical and health research,” he said.

“Agricultural industry groups, including National Farmers’ Federation, strongly supported the amend­ments regarding SDN-1.”

Senator Colbeck said the Association of Australian Medical Research Institutes also supported the changes.

Both major political parties voted together in support of the amendments.