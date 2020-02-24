Could this be Rocky’s most exciting collaboration for 2020?

EXCITING times are ahead for one Rockhampton salon that is expanding its stock range to new heights.

Katie Lauren has now become the newest and only stockist for Princess and Pea products in Rockhampton.

Made from 100 per cent pure mulberry silk, owner Katie Thompson revealed the brand’s range includes pillowcases, sleep masks, scrunchies and head bands.

The ladies share a walk along the beach with their daughters.

“The fabric is made from the highest quality 22 mommon silk and you can have a good night’s sleep like never before,” she said.

“With 40 per cent less friction you are left with more manageable hair and less problematic skin.”

On Saturday, February 15 the team consisting of Ms Thompson, Beth Brown, Kylie Atkinson and Jessie Williams along with their daughters featured in a unique collaboration with other CQ businesses.

Katie Lauren owner Katie Thompson with her daughter.

Gabrielle from Princess and Pea, Taneisha from Maple and Eve Photography, Yeppoon Balloons, Hill Cottage Family Farm, Cakes by Tegan CQ, Ten Commandment Granite and Marble and Woodbury Bug (jewellery) all selflessly donated their time and products for a photoshoot for Mother’s Day.

“All aspects of the afternoon gelled so well and the colour pallet worked ­perfectly, it really was a great way to showcase what our community has to offer locally,” she said.

“We want to show our clients what goes on behind the scenes in our salon and we have been working on our Instagram and Facebook pages to keep everyone connected with our work we have been doing.”

Katie Lauren now stocks Alterna Caviar products, and Princess and Pea products.

In December, the popular salon celebrated the launch of Alterna Caviar for which it also become an exclusive stockist.

“We really believe in these products and work closely with both brands to make sure that we are getting the most for our clients and their needs,” Ms Thompson said.

“We as a salon team are always researching and testing what we feel is of the highest quality and are forever improving our skills in this forever changing industry.”

Located at Yeppoon, Princess and Pea is another big drawcard for clients to support and shop local.

“After one use of the incredible Caviar products, you will feel and notice the difference in the hair straight away,” Ms Thompson said.

“We use it at our basin area so every client through the door gets to experience this luxury and everyone is noticing it too.”

Clients have given feedback on using the Caviar products at home, saying their hair has been more manageable than ever before.

“People come up to them in the street saying how shiny and healthy their hair is,” she said.

“Then when used alongside with Princess and Pea pillow cases, we are truly fulfilling every girl’s luxury dreams in our little salon.”

After the tremendous success of the salon’s Alterna Caviar launch, the team will bring a VIP-styled night for their customers.

Ms Thompson said without their supportive family, team and clientele, they wouldn’t have been able to provide their services to the ­community.

On July 1, Katie Lauren will celebrate 12 years in business. Visit Katie Lauren at 38 William St. Phone 4922 4255. for bookings.