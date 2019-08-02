Could this be the biggest race day Middlemount's ever seen?

WINTER COLOURS: The 2018 Fashions on the Field winners for 2018. Great crowd numbers are expected at this year's Middlemount race day.

RECORD crowd numbers are expected for this year's Middlemount race meet on Saturday.

With over 650 marquee tickets sold out and general admission tickets increased, Middlemount Race Club is hoping to continue its tradition of providing one of the most successful race meets for Central Queensland race goers.

Middlemount Race Club president Donald Black said each year the club set a challenge to be better than the year before, and this weekend's meet is shaping up to do so.

"There is something for everyone, our racing program is second to none with over $50,000 in prize money for the five live races, heats and a Calcutta on the final,” Mr Black said.

"There's also a free jumping castle, dodgem cars and whizzer rides all day for children and the famous 'Dachshund Sprint' after the last race at 4:45pm.”

Patrons are encouraged to don their best frocks and suits with over $9000 in cash and additional prizes up for grabs for the highly coveted Fashion of the Fields.

There will also be prizes for best dressed Dachshund and owner.

The highlight of the day will be the Anglo American Middlemount Cup and the Graeme Acton Memorial Race, paying tribute to the late Graeme Acton who was club president at Middlemount's first race meet.

There will be food trucks, live music until 8pm and free buses running all day from town to the track.

Gates open at 11am and general admission tickets can be purchased on the day.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children and pensioners.