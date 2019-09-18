Could this be your dream job?

Visitors to the Bill Kingel (Keppel Sands) Caravan Park have loved their stays at the relaxed tourist spot over the years.

IF you like getting sand between your toes and being a stone’s throw away from the ocean all day, then this could be the job for you.

Livingstone Shire Council is on the hunt for a new manager for the council-owned Keppel Sands Caravan Park.

The matter was discussed in closed session at Tuesday’s council meeting where it was decided the council needed to determine a remuneration framework which reflected the level of work involved in the management of the tourist facility at the small seaside town.

The council will also invite expressions of interest from parties interested in becoming managers of the park.

The vacancy has arisen as the current managers have decided to move on.

After councillors emerged from closed session there was some open discussion on the matter, mainly relating to councillors’ input in the process.

“Ultimately it’s about negotiating a contract, (council) officers can negotiate a contract, I think what Cr (Glenda) Mather was asking for was that prior to that contract being signed, that councillors be privy to that,” Cr Adam Belot said.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said contracts of employment were operational issues and councillors could ask for a report to come to the council table prior to the new managers being formally engaged.

Cr Belot responded: “I think that’s what the councillor is suggesting.”

Cr Belot spoke further in favour of councillors getting to review contract negotiations before a new manager was appointed.

He said it was important that a contract recognised “reward for effort” which was very important in small business and private enterprise.

“We want people in there who are going to run a professional caravan park and provide a high level of accommodation there that people are going to want to come back to,” Cr Belot said.

“And we’ve seen that with the previous managers who are unfortunately moving on due to other circumstances, but hopefully we will attract the highest quality of persons wanting to manage this wonderful asset of the council’s.”

Councillors will get to view a report before the management position is filled.