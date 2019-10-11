Could this mark a change to our commercial market?

STABLE MARKET: The Stramit workshop was of the last substantial commercial sales in Rockhampton.

JUST add local projects and increased activity in the resources sector to see a change in the commercial real estate market, according to the latest Herron Todd White report.

The Month in Review October report showed the commercial market is stable in Rockhampton with no recent substantial sales or increased rental rates, but inquiries were on the rise.

“We anticipate that as demand increases due to local projects and increased activity in the resources sector, supply will reduce and we may start to see some growth in the rental market,” the report reads.

The most recent industrial sales were the Stramit workshop at 41-49 Johnson Street, Parkhurst, and the Siemens workshop at 292-296 Alexandra Street, Park Avenue.

The Stramit workshop sold in November for $5 million, an analysed market yield of about 8.9 per cent.

“The improvements were purpose built for Stramit and there was about four years remaining on the current lease term,” according to the report.

The Siemens shed sold in October 2018 for a purchase price of $3.3 million, showing an analysed market yield of 8 per cent.

“The owner had recently constructed an extension for the tenant and a new lease was struck, with about 4.8 years remaining on the initial lease term,” according to the report.

“These larger transactions demonstrated renewed investor confidence in the Rockhampton industrial market.”

The Fantastic Furniture warehouse on Gladstone Rd was listed for sale this week with offers to purchase closing on Wednesday, November 6.

The 6,907 sqm site comes with a 10-year lease and options to 2044 with the owners planning to spend at lease the next decade as a stable tenant at the premise.

The listing also boasts a $500,000 net income.

The site was valued at $1.2m in October 2017.

In the commercial market as a whole, owner-occupiers have remained active throughout 2019 and recent transactions of industrial properties show activity by this buyer type up to a price point of about $1.5 million.