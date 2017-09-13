31°
News

Could you be the next Best Young Entrepreneur?

Capricornia Business Awards 2016 Best Young Entrepreneur Dan Withers presented by Mayor Bill Ludwig.
Capricornia Business Awards 2016 Best Young Entrepreneur Dan Withers presented by Mayor Bill Ludwig.

FOR DAN Withers, winning the Best Young Entrepreneur at last year's Capricornia Business Awards was an amazing achievement for him and his team at Vida Fit.

Little did he know that his vision to create a health and wellness facility empower locals across the region would pay off.

"It was great to be acknowledged for our success, but although an individual award, I could not have achieved this without some of the amazing people I have in my life," he said just days after the gala event.

"One of the best parts about winning this award is the fact that my team that surrounds me get spotlighted as well because they work incredibly hard day in day out which is why we succeed in what we do.”

With only two days until nominations close, businesses are acting fast to have their chance to be one of 2017's Capricornia Business Award winners.

The Morning Bulletin Inside Sales/Acting Features Supervisor Carla Bailey said the awards were a great initiative to celebrate local business excellence and their efforts to go above and beyond for their staff, their customers and the region.”

She said businesses had up until Friday, September 15 to complete a nomination form available on the website at www.capricornia-

businessawards.com.au including categories such as Best Tourism, Arts and Culture, Best Young Entrepreneur, Best Staff Development, Best Customer Service.

Topics:  capricornia business awards dan withers vidafit

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
