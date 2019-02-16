Could you be the next Rural Ambassador Award winner?

THE Stockland Rockhampton & Frenchville Sports Club Rural Ambassador Award is open to young men and women, 20 to 30 years of age who have a strong commitment to the rural industries and an involvement and passion for the Agricultural Show movement.

The aim of the Stockland Rockhampton & Frenchville Sports Club Rural Ambassador Award is to highlight the importance of young people in rural and regional Queensland, in particular those associated with the Agricultural Show.

The award identifies those people actively involved in their local Show, who have a sound knowledge of current rural issues affecting their local areas, Queensland and Australia and have a strong affiliation with agriculture.

The award seeks young people who symbolise the rural spirit - people with vitality who are forward thinking and with a passion for the land and local agricultural shows.

The competition is run on four levels - The local Show winner progresses to a Sub-Chamber final where the winner competes in the State Final held during the Royal Queensland Show (EKKA). The winner of the State Final then competes at the National Final held at a State Royal Show.

With New Zealand joining since 2008 this competition has expanded to international status.

WOULD YOU LIKE TO KNOW MORE?

Attend the Information Session to find out more details and get guidance from previous local and regional competition winners!

Saturday 16 February | 11.30am | Stockland Rockhampton, Shop 90 (Opposite Rockmans/ Portmans)

Nomination forms and other paperwork are at https://www.rockyshow.com.au/Get-Involved/Stockland-Rockhampton-Frenchville-Sports-Club-Rural-Ambassador-Award