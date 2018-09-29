Could you feed your family for $75 a week?

RAISING THE RAFTERS: Could you feed your tribe on $75 a week? A Canadian politician claims it is doable for families.

GRACEMERE mother Shona Carvosso has slammed a politician for suggesting families can live off $75 a week.

She was among many Morning Bulletin readers who said it was unrealistic to expect families to survive on an amount that small, given the rise in the cost of living.

The mother of five children (aged 21, 19, 16, 14 and 9) said buying enough meat for a week cost most families more than $100 and she wouldn't even be able to buy fruit and vegetables for her family with $75.

"There is no way,” she said.

"Nobody could live off $75 a week.”

Gracemere mum of five Shona Carvosso thinks most families would spend more than $75 a week on meat alone. Contributed

Mrs Carvosso's comments come after a Canadian politician was heavily criticised for claiming it was possible to feed a family of three on just $75CD, which works out as $79.80 AUD.

The Quebec Liberal Party Leader Phillipe Couillard said during a radio interview last week that it simply required a lot of work and an eye for bargains.

Mrs Carvosso said the comments showed how off base some politicians were when it came to the daily struggles of average families.

"I want to know, what food he is eating for $75 a week?” she asked.

"I'd like to see the pollies give it a go and try and live off that a week.

"Give them $75 to go and do the shopping and see how they live off that.

"It is unrealistic for politicians to think everyday people can afford to live of that. I think it is ridiculous.”

COST OF LIVING: Shona Carvosso says it would be impossible to feed a family for $75 a week. Contributed

Mrs Carvosso said her weekly grocery shop was closer to $300 than $75.

"Two of the kids work away so one shopping week is bigger than the other,” she said.

"I try to keep it at a minimum of $300, but you are always back at the shop grabbing those other extra little things that you missed.”

She added that with the additional costs of bills and fuel, the cost of living was becoming more and more out of control.

Following the comments, there was outrage on The Morning Bulletin's Facebook page with most readers rejecting the budget boast.

