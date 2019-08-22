Could you put up with these views?

THE hard work is done on this Meikleville Hill property - all it needs now is owners to enjoy its scenic views.

The inside of the house was completely gutted in the past five years transforming the property into a sleek contemporary style home by the sea.

RMW Property Agents principal Rory Wex said with so many perks, finding a property like this was a hard task.

"It's pretty unusual to get views able to see the beach but have a complete north facing aspect looking towards the Corio Bay and Byfield,” Mr Wex said.

"It's really special to have a usable block with easy access offering plenty of room.”

But despite its elevated location the property was protected from the south-easterly breeze, according to Mr Wex.

The 1,244sqm property is spread out over two levels of luxury living - Mr Wex said there was exceptional views at every turn.

"There is three different outdoor areas to take advantage of the view,” Mr Wex said.

"It has a deck on the top level, deck on the bottom level and there's the pool pavilion, all with uninterrupted ocean and hinterland views”.

The top level is described as a spacious open plan living area with air-conditioning and a front entertaining balcony. Also located on the first level are four bedrooms with a walk-in robe, a master suite and two bathrooms with beautiful floor to ceiling tiles.

Downstairs also has one air-conditioned bedroom, bathroom and laundry room, plus a wine cellar.

In total, the five bedroom house has three bathrooms, two lock up garages and an additional space to store either a boat or a caravan.

"Part of the block is really quite flat and easily accessible for a boat or in this case a campervan,” he said.

While the outside of the property has been recently rendered and painted, Mr Wex said the property was unrecognisable inside.

"It has all new flooring, Italian tiles throughout, granite bench tops and really elegant kitchen with a waterfall granite edge,” he said.

The property is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with minimal traffic.

"It's in good company with 27 Cokas Avenue selling for $1.075 million October, which didn't have a pool or extra vehicle parking,” he said.

The 24 Cokas Avenue property will be auctioned this Saturday at 11:00am.