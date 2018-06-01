Menu
Could you help welcome people to our region?
Community

Could your picture help welcome people to our region?

by Andrew Jefferson
1st Jun 2018 11:55 AM
COULD you help welcome people to our wonderful region?

Residents are being asked to welcome visitors at Rockhampton Airport by sharing their favourite images on social media.

A 6m x 2m digital social media wall has been installed at arrivals, and will be one of the first things passengers see when they touch down in Rockhampton.

Chair of Rockhampton Regional Council's Airport Committee, Councillor Neil Fisher, said it was a great way to welcome people.

"Whether you're coming home or visiting for the first time, seeing beautiful images of people's favourite places is a fantastic introduction to the region,” Cr Fisher said.

"The wall really shows an authentic, first-hand experience of what our region has to offer. It displays what both residents and tourists see as the must-dos while here.

"Our region has gone through quite a transformation over the past few years, and this is a wonderful way to show it off. It's about encouraging tourists to stay longer and giving residents a beautiful welcome home.

"So please, post your favourite images on Instagram using #visitrockhampton, and see your picture on display!"

Residents should note that their Instagram profile needs to be set to public for the image to be featured.

All content is moderated before it goes live, and no advertising is allowed - all images must be experience based.

