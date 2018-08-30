Council advises about Kershaw Gardens' many parking options

THE influx of visitors to Kershaw Gardens saw the issue of parking raised at this week's Rockhampton Regional Council meeting.

Councillors heard from the Infrastructure Committee how visitors were not fully aware of the other three parking options available besides the Moores Creek Rd car park at the High St (north), Charles St (east) and Dowling St (south) car parks.

READ: Where to park for Kershaw Gardens grand reopening

PARKING OPTIONS: There are four different parking options available at Kershaw Gardens. Contributed

The committee were looking at how to link up the various car parks and recommended sealing the Dowling St carpark to reduce the dust being kicked up by vehicles.

Parks Committee Chair, Deputy Mayor Cr Cherie Rutherford said they were delighted that so many people have been flocking to see the outstanding facilities at Kershaw Gardens.

"In addition to over 130 parks at the new Knight Street car park, there are also spaces available at the High Street, Dowling Street and Charles Street entrances,” Cr Rutherford said.

READ: GALLERY: Sneak peek into the new-look Kershaw Gardens

KERSHAW MAP: There are three parking options at Kershaw Gardens. Contributed

"Council continues to monitor traffic and parking around the area. Once enough time has passed and we have some consistent data, we will be able to see whether or not any further steps need to be taken to ensure that everyone can continue to enjoy Queensland's best play space.”