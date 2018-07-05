Council advises of parking and road blocks for River Fest

ROAD CHANGES: Rockhampton Region Council has advised about the changes to parking an road closures during the River Festival.

ROAD CHANGES: Rockhampton Region Council has advised about the changes to parking an road closures during the River Festival. Contributed

WITH the Adani Rockhampton River Festival due to kick off next weekend, information has been release regarding the changes to parking and road closures during the festivities.

Taking place between July 13 - 15, this year's River Festival is set to create hive of activity around Rockhampton's CBD with event organisers seeking to surpass last year's 47000 attendees, ambitiously predicting 100000 visitors.

The footprint of this year's festival will be the largest yet, with Quay St and the lower banks set to come alive with an eclectic mix of art exhibitions and instalments, cultural activities, food and market vendors, as well as world class entertainment including music, stage and street performances.

To prepare, Rockhampton Region Council has advised that a number of road closures and traffic changes would be required to ensure the safety of event organisers and the community ahead of, during and after this year's festival.

READ: 2018 Rockhampton River Festival line-up revealed

ROAD CHANGES: Rockhampton Region Council has advised about the changes to parking and road closures during the River Festival. Contributed

Free parking will be available at the Pilbeam Theatre Car Park, (Corner of Bolsover St and Cambridge St) and Alma St Car Park (corner of Alma St and Derby St).

Suspended street parking patrols between July 10 to July 17 on the following streets:

Bolsover St between Archer St and Debry St;

Archer St between Alma St and Victoria Pde;

William St between Alma St and East St;

Derby St between Alma St and East St; and

Alma St between Fitzroy St and Debry S.

Council advises that other restrictions such as loading zones, disabled parking, footpath parking or any other restriction that is not a timed restriction, will remain enforced.

On-street parking limits and patrols apply as normal to all other streets.

Road closures:

July 10 - July 17

Riverside Car Parks at Quay St and Victoria Pde.

ROAD BLOCKED: Quay street will be blocked for a week during the River Festival. Contributed

July 11 - July 16

Quay St between Fitzroy and Derby St; and

William St between Quay St and Quay Lane.

July 12 - July 16

Victoria Parade between Royal St and Quay St;

Fitzroy St between Victoria Parade and Quay Lane; and

Denham St between Quay St and Quay Lane.

Rockhampton Regional Council apologises for any disruptions during this time.

Information on the Rockhampton River Festival can be found at www.rockhamptonriverfestival.com.au.

READ: Royal attraction coming to Rockhampton River Festival