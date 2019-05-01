Council aims for share of bus shelter funds

COVER REQUIRED: A report has identified a number of Rockhampton locations suitable for the Bus Stop Shelter Program.

COVER REQUIRED: A report has identified a number of Rockhampton locations suitable for the Bus Stop Shelter Program. Contributed

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council will nominate locations around the region for funding under the Department of Transport and Main Roads' new Bus Stop Shelter Program.

Council gave preliminary approval on Tuesday for a program to be established for the installation of bus shelters and a list of future shelters to be developed and submitted to DTMR for funding.

A report on an investigation conducted to identify potential locations for bus shelter infrastructure was presented to the infrastructure committee.

Map of proposed bus stop locations for Gracemere. Contributed

The investigation identified 93 bus stops, of which 31 had shelter facilities. Bus stops with only one route were then removed from the list.

The remaining bus stops were then assessed on: road hierarchy, number of routes serviced by the stop, Disability Discrimination Act compliance at existing stops, patronage figures, constructability of shelters, and miscellaneous matters.

This cut the list of bus stops in Rockhampton and Gracemere significantly.

Council will receive $19,000 per site if successful in applying for funding. Additional costs would be funded by council.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the location of the shelters needed to be considered, as some designs offered better shade than others, and she wanted some of the designs to reflect the heritage of the community.

"This is a great program,” she said.