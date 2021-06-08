Council approves 400-plot gravesite at Rocky cemetery

The Memorial Gardens Cemetery is currently only available for burials in plots already purchased. Photo: File

The Memorial Gardens Cemetery is currently only available for burials in plots already purchased. Photo: File

Rockhampton Regional Council has approved a new gravesite at the Memorial Gardens Cemetery that will contain 400 plots.

No new burial crypt plots have been available at the cemetery since 2016, when problems with a rising water table and drainage transpired.

Communities and Heritage Councillor Drew Wickerson said the Memorial Gardens Cemetery was for now only available for burials in plots already purchased.

“Council has completed the first stages of drainage remediation works with further design and construction work scheduled,” he said.

“Council has also approved a new traditional grave and beam memorial area at the Memorial Gardens in an area away from drainage issues.

“This area will accommodate apbout 400 gravesites.

“Gravesites are also available in Gracemere, Mt Morgan and North Rockhampton Cemeteries.

“Council has also approved extensions to Gracemere Cemetery.”