Council backs Gracemere after 'arrogant' Aust Post decision

69 per cent of those surveyed in Gracemere are pushing for a postcode change. Trevor Veale

ROCKHAMPTON mayor Margaret Strelow has labelled Australia Post's decision to not change Gracemere's postcode as "arrogant in the extreme”.

Her stinging broadside came during yesterday's Rockhampton Regional Council meeting where it was revealed Australia Post had rejected the council's submission supporting any change of postcode for Gracemere (including from the proposed change of 4702 to 4700.)

The council conducted a survey of Gracemere residents last year which found 69 per cent of respondents supported the change from 4702 to join Rockhampton's 4700.

The survey came after community group, Gracemere Community Voice, presented a petition (with more than 2000 signatures) to council asking to join Rockhampton's postcode as previous attempts to get a new postcode had been unsuccessful.

Yesterday Cr Strelow encouraged the council to "petition the Federal Government to remove the allocation of postcodes from the domain of Australia Post”.

"Postcodes have a much broader role in our community and the community is not best served with Australia Post as the adjudicator in this case,” Cr Strelow said.

"I found their letter to be arrogant in the extreme.

"I believe times have moved on. There was a time when Australia Post served the national and community good.

"The postcode is no longer something that's just about letters.

"I think we've got to put (the responsibility) where it's best used and let's make that a Federal Government role.”

Cr Strelow said as the Gracemere community had expressed its concern, the council would "stand with them”.

"This is an appalling, arrogant response from Australia Post,” she said.

"We certainly feel for Gracemere.

"We thought there was a fair system in play.”

In the letter itself, Australia Post General Manager Rod Barnes stated the company believes "making a change would lead to a worse delivery experience” for customers while providing "no net benefit”.

"We treat Gracemere 4702 as an enhanced service standard,” Mr Barnes said.

"It gets treated the same as mail sorted through to Rockhampton 4700 and 4701, however we keep it separate from Rockhampton mail so we can sort at a 'more granular level'.

"Moving Gracemere into Rockhampton would create a larger sorting job.

"This would in fact make the delivery of mail into Gracemere and Rockhampton less efficient and slower.”

The council has thrown its support behind the change, and labelled Australia Post's decision as a massive disappointment for the community.

"For years Gracemere residents have called for change and to be told that the status quo is good enough will be tough to swallow for a community that has fought so hard for progress,” Cr Ellen Smith said.

"Council has stood with Gracemere residents on this issue and we have done everything in our power to try and get the outcome that community wanted.

"Australia Post has now said changing the post code to 4700 would result in a worse delivery experience for Gracemere residents and that is their only consideration.

"Gracemere Voice has always maintained it was about more than that - it was the flow on effects which applied to going for a home loan, insuring your property and delays with freight being shipped by other companies.”

Cr Smith said although she understood Australia Post's right to manage postcodes as its "absolute discretion to what they will”, the response from the organisation is "not in alignment with community expectation”.

"From here, the next step is the council has agreed to petition the Federal Government to remove the allocation of post codes from the domain of Australia Post because we believe the postcodes have a broader role in the community and the community is not best served with Australia Post as the adjudicator,” Cr Smith said.

"We now intend to discuss the matter further with the Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd as well.”