COUNCIL BRIEFS: Hydrogen, dam jetty, boat ramps

CLOSED LANDFILLS

TWO closed landfills in the Rockhampton region are to be added to the Environmental Management Register - 3A Dargel Road, Pink Lily West Rockhampton Landfill; and 74 Allen Road, Gracemere - Gracemere Landfill.

It is a requirement under the contaminated land provisions of the Environmental Protection Act 1994 that lots where notifiable activities (as per Schedule 3 of the Act) are known to have taken place, such as waste disposal, that those lots are recorded on the Queensland Government's Environmental Management Register.

HYDROGEN PROJECT PROGRESS

A KOREAN delegate will be visiting Stanwell today, thanks to work of Advance Rockhampton.

Advance has been assisting Stanwell's meetings with Korean major firms in Sydney to help them progress with the hydrogen project. They are about to progress to the feasibility study stage from the pre-feasibility study.

Gyeonggi Provincial Government also reached out to Advance for potential signing of memorandum of understanding with Stanwell and Rockhampton Regional Council for co-research of hydrogen. Gyeonggi Province has been the state province to Queensland for the past 20 years.

NEW BOAT RAMPS

BOAT ramps could be built at Inkerman Creek and Casuarina Creek as Advance Rockhampton continues to liase with stakeholders on land tenures with a preferred pathway.

ADVANCE MT MORGAN

A PRELIMINARY design for the jetty at the Mount Morgan No.7 Dam has been completed and is undertaking an internal review.

Community feedback from the draft Advance Mount Morgan strategy is being analysed and a report is to be handed to council this month. Discussions were also held in July with a mining company about the Mt Morgan mine development.

NEW BUSINESSES

FIVE potential businesses are looking at moving to Rockhampton, following negotiations and promotions from Advance Rockhampton.

They are from a wide sector of finance, transport and civil with a Bowen Basin accommodation provider looking to expand, a financial services provider from NSW and a local looking to invest in a transport business all in Rockhampton. A Victorian investor is also looking at building a service station in Gracemere.

Advance Rockhampton is working with three Rockhampton resource providers to provide relocation testimonials to attract more.

MACQUARIE ST

DISCUSSIONS with Gracemere Industry and transport companies are in the motion for improved access to Macquarie St, Gracemere.