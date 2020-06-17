Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Building construction. generic. Photo: Brett Wortman
Building construction. generic. Photo: Brett Wortman
Business

Council building grants proving a winner

Jack Evans
17th Jun 2020 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

New home builders will need to get in quick as the deadline for Rockhampton Regional Council’s $5,000 Housing Construction Grant is fast approaching

Applications close Tuesday 30 June for the grants towards new build.

The grant was made available for contracts on new home builds signed after 1 August 2019, with the home completed prior to 31 March 2021.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said she was happy to report the grant has already had a positive impact.

Twenty-one Rockhampton households have built new houses in the with the assistance of this grant over the past 11 months.

“There are 87 more applications and builds in progress. This is a fantastic result so far for our whole community,” Cr Strelow said.

“We introduced this grant last year to encourage more growth and investment in our Region.

“We know that there is no other industry like the housing industry for stimulating jobs and retail spending.

“New builds see our builders, plumbers, electricians as well as our white goods and furnishing retailers receive a much-needed boost.”

Rockhampton region Mayor Margaret Strelow.
Rockhampton region Mayor Margaret Strelow.

She said local builders had told council about clients of theirs where the $5,000 grant has made the difference between in deciding to go ahead with a build.

“There’s only two weeks left to get your application in, so if you’re about to build a new house in the Rockhampton Region please don’t wait to apply,” she urges prospective home builders.”

Applications for the grants can be made to Rockhampton Regional Council online.

businesses margaret strelow rockhampton regional council tmbbusiness tmbcouncil
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Property developer reaches 10 year milestone

        premium_icon Property developer reaches 10 year milestone

        News The company behind Livingstone Shire’s first ever homemaker centre is turning 10.

        Unique hotel operation on the market as owners expand

        premium_icon Unique hotel operation on the market as owners expand

        News The hotel was first built in the 1880s but was destroyed in a fire and was later...

        Motorsport champ’s kind gesture will help good cause

        premium_icon Motorsport champ’s kind gesture will help good cause

        Sport Popular sportsman donated signed merchandise on surprise visit to Rockhampton...

        REVEALED: Everything you need to know about your suburb

        premium_icon REVEALED: Everything you need to know about your suburb

        Community How does your suburb stack up overall against others across Rockhampton?