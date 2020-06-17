Council building grants proving a winner

New home builders will need to get in quick as the deadline for Rockhampton Regional Council’s $5,000 Housing Construction Grant is fast approaching

Applications close Tuesday 30 June for the grants towards new build.

The grant was made available for contracts on new home builds signed after 1 August 2019, with the home completed prior to 31 March 2021.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said she was happy to report the grant has already had a positive impact.

Twenty-one Rockhampton households have built new houses in the with the assistance of this grant over the past 11 months.

“There are 87 more applications and builds in progress. This is a fantastic result so far for our whole community,” Cr Strelow said.

“We introduced this grant last year to encourage more growth and investment in our Region.

“We know that there is no other industry like the housing industry for stimulating jobs and retail spending.

“New builds see our builders, plumbers, electricians as well as our white goods and furnishing retailers receive a much-needed boost.”

Rockhampton region Mayor Margaret Strelow.

She said local builders had told council about clients of theirs where the $5,000 grant has made the difference between in deciding to go ahead with a build.

“There’s only two weeks left to get your application in, so if you’re about to build a new house in the Rockhampton Region please don’t wait to apply,” she urges prospective home builders.”

Applications for the grants can be made to Rockhampton Regional Council online.