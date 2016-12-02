39°
Council campaign cash could be made public in 'real time'

2nd Dec 2016 5:32 AM

VOTERS could soon judge their mayor and councillors on the donations they receive, long before they head to the ballot box.

A new bill introduced by the Queensland Government will create a "real-time online disclosure of electoral donations", so every payment over $500 would be recorded and published online.

The next Queensland elections aren't due until 2020.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said voters expected transparency and accountability from government.

It would make Queensland's political donation laws "the most progressive, open and transparent" in the country, she said.

"Queenslanders can have confidence in the transparency and integrity of local government donation disclosures and on polling day cast their vote with eyes wide open."

The bill, if passed, would tell voters who is funding whose campaign, ensures candidates can only use a single bank account for political purposes to trace the cash.

Money paid to candidates for their campaign must be either spent on their campaign, kept for a future campaign, paid to a charity, or given to a relevant political party.

The funds cannot be transferred into the politician's personal bank account.

Queensland Speaker and Sunshine Coast independent MP Peter Wellington has previously called for a ban on developer donations to local and state government elections.

Topics:  elections electoral donations transparency

