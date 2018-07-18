Council candidate’s vile sex post

A US local council hopeful has been arrested for posting "revenge porn" of his estranged wife on his official campaign blog after she filed a restraining order against him for abusive behaviour.

David Martinez, who is running for a spot on the St. Paul city council in Minnesota, posted the topless photo of his wife at the beach in a now-deleted July 14 blog entry titled "Transparency".

The post included a copy of the restraining order he had been served by police a day earlier and a heated denial of her allegations. "[She] fabricated/made-up most of the testimony contained within the restraining order," he wrote.

"I am shocked and amazed that someone can make up a story just so they can kick someone out of their own home … and take the kids away. Yet another way the 'system' is structured in a way where only one side wins."

In the court order, his wife of 13 years said Mr Martinez had a "history of restraining me physically against my wishes and forcing himself on me".

"His behaviour has continued to escalate over the past 3-4 weeks," she wrote. "He has been diagnosed with major depression in the past, and his mental state seems to be impacting his behaviour."

She said she had called the police to the family home on July 4 after he verbally abused her and locked her out of the house when she tried to return for their eight-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son.

"My attorney has advised me not to say anything further, but I wanted you to hear this from me," Mr Martinez wrote in the blog post. "A few weeks ago, my wife said to me, 'I am going to jeopardise/compromise your chances of winning the Ward 4 City Council seat!' Well, good job honey. Love you too! P.S. Say hi to the kids for me!"

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter called on Mr Martinez to bow out the race.

"David Martinez's behaviour is disturbing and has no place in our city," Mr Carter said in a statement to the New York Daily News.

Earlier this month, the 38-year-old was banned from public libraries after being arrested and cited for disorderly conduct and trespassing for screaming obscenities at George Latimer Central Library staff.

Mr Martinez reportedly accosted a female security guard who was escorting a young black man out of the building, accusing her of racism.

"If you touch me, I'll take you out!" he yelled at another staff member, according to the library incident report cited by the Star Tribune.

The following day, he was violently ejected from a baseball game and banned from the venue for a year.

"Don't touch me, you're about to get smacked," he tells a security guard in video of the incident posted on his own YouTube channel. "I'll f**king knock you out, you old p**sy."

In the video description, he wrote, "On Friday July 6, 2018, I was assaulted by the security team at Target Field (Minneapolis, MN). No wonder people of colour do not attend Minnesota Twins baseball games!"

According to CBS Minnesota, prosecutors have until Wednesday to decide whether or not to charge Mr Martinez under sweeping "revenge porn" laws, which can easily be escalated from misdemeanour to felony if there is intent to harass.