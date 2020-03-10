Council candidate outlines her plan to make division thrive

WITH an abundance of local knowledge and a passion for her community, Sherrie Ashton has decided to throw her hat into the ring for a place at the Rockhampton Regional Council table.

Ms Ashton has a long history as a sales specialist/accounts manager in regional news and is a firm advocate for multiple not for profit organisations and clubs.

She was born and raised in the region and has chosen to raise her own four children and two grandchildren here and hopes to leave a legacy that will result in her own family remaining in the area.

Her drive for the region to prosper and a desire to see decisions made that put the best interests of the community first, were the driving force behind her decision to run in the Local Government Elections on March 28.

Ms Ashton also has the backing of outgoing councillor Rose Swadling.

Ms Ashton said the new decade marked the perfect time for RRC to improve planning, make better financial decisions and create a community framework to drive decision-making that benefitd the entire community.

“This region is my home, it is where my family live and I would love to see it go forward in a constructive and positive manner with consideration for long term strategies that encourage sustainable building practices, improves liveability and caters to everyone from our young people to our older citizens who have worked hard all their lives and deserve to sit back and embrace everything our region has to offer,” Ms Ashton said.

“I find it distressing that many of our seniors are struggling to understand the processes involved in getting sufficient services in place for them to continue living independently.

“I believe it is our duty to assist them in any way we can and am already in talks with various aged care stakeholders to see what we can do to make those processes more accessible to all our senior citizens.”

Ms Ashton said likewise, she worried about the area’s youth, many of whom have disengaged from education and community involvement.

“We need to have long term plans in place to ensure our youth are supported to choose the right path in life,” she said.

“These young people are our future and it is important we have as many opportunities for employment, training and community engagement available for them along with solid support services to assist them in creating a better life and making better decisions for their own future and that of our community.”

In the light of recent business closures, Ms Ashton said creating more streamlined development processes and attracting investment in the region would create vital employment opportunities.

“While each councillor has just one vote at the council table, I will be an advocate for creating investment in our region,” she said.

“We need jobs for people of all ages, and we need to cut down the red tape to ensure investors see the Rockhampton region as an attractive and viable place to spend their money.

“We need to create an environment that ensures our young people are able to stay in the region and raise families of their own.”

Ms Ashton said the region needed councillors with a love of community, experience, a wide view and belief in the power of leadership to create partnerships and draw out outcomes to the betterment of the entire community.

“Most of all we need people who can truly listen to what residents want and need from their local council,” she said.

“I have honed my ability to truly listen and have the ability to relay those desires and concerns back to the table. Our councillors are the voice of our community and I am ready and able to fill that role to make our region everything that we desire it to be.

“I offer an ongoing commitment to providing leadership both within the community, and council to ensure that with our communities vision as a guide; we shape the coming decade with liveability, a sustainable balance in achieving a thriving local economy with due consideration of our natural environment, localised decision making, and keep our sight beyond today, and to the horizon.”

Ms Ashton said the residents and ratepayers of Rockhampton region deserved a council, which engaged and was prepared to do its research, analyse options and ultimately make decisions based on best advice.

“Rockhampton is a welcoming, connected and resilient with a relaxed community spirit, celebrated for its natural beauty, vibrant culture and thriving community, let’s ensure it continues to grow in strength and positivity.”