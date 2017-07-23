Council can't investigate yesterday's double dog bite yet

The first attack report indicated there were dogs fighting each other and the owner of one of the dogs was bitten at a James Street, Mount Morgan address.

SUNDAY 12.15PM: ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council is aware of yesterday's dog biting incident in Mt Morgan, but can not investigate until someone lodges a complaint.

Council's Planning and Regulatory committee chair councillor Ellen Smith said unfortunately, council has had incidents in the past where complaints were not lodged until three days afterwards, which was too hard for Law Enforcement officers to investigate.

"We had a situation where people were seriously injured but we didn't get the complaints until three days afterwards,” she said.

"It's most important that people contact us straight away.”

Cr Smith said council could not investigate matters, even if they are posted about on Facebook, until a complaint has been made from either a witness, injured parties or the police.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed QPS and the Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a James St residence about 11.45am yesterday and again at 1.45pm.

The spokeswoman said they had received reports of a dog fight and a male injured.

She said the dog owner had been bitten on the hand trying to stop the fight.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was taken to Mt Morgan Hospital.

Cr Smith urged any witnesses, the injured person or police 1300 2255 77 or 4930 2900 to lodge a complaint as soon as possible.

She said Law Enforcement officers were available to investigate such matters on weekends.

SATURDAY: EMERGENCY services are responding to the second dog fight today at the same address in region.

Reports indicate Queensland Ambulance Service is at the scene already, but police have now been called back to the same address for what has been reported as a second attack.

The first attack report indicated there were dogs fighting each other and the owner of one of the dogs was bitten at a James Street, Mount Morgan address.

This report came in about an hour before the second one.

A police officer who has attended the address on both occasions reports there was a fight between two dogs and the owner has tried intervene.

It is believed the owner is now en route to Rockhampton Hospital after being bitten while trying to stop the dogs from fighting.