Council closes road to prepare for influx of CapriCon masses

ROAD closures are in place as Rockhampton Regional Council prepares for thousands of pop culture enthusiasts to descend on tomorrow's CapriCon.

A spokeswoman for the council confirmed they are expecting "well-above” last year's 6500 cosplay, gaming, Steampunk and Anime enthusiasts.

The highly anticipated 2018 CapriCon event will be held tomorrow at Rockhampton Regional Library precinct on Bolsover St.

Thousands expected to attend the Capricon event in Rockhampton.

Where: Front of Rockhampton Regional Library, Bolsover Street

When: 9.45am tomorrow, 7 April, 2018.

For more information on this year's event, find CapriCon Rockhampton on Facebook.

