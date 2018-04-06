Council closes road to prepare for influx of CapriCon masses
ROAD closures are in place as Rockhampton Regional Council prepares for thousands of pop culture enthusiasts to descend on tomorrow's CapriCon.
A spokeswoman for the council confirmed they are expecting "well-above” last year's 6500 cosplay, gaming, Steampunk and Anime enthusiasts.
The highly anticipated 2018 CapriCon event will be held tomorrow at Rockhampton Regional Library precinct on Bolsover St.
Where: Front of Rockhampton Regional Library, Bolsover Street
When: 9.45am tomorrow, 7 April, 2018.
For more information on this year's event, find CapriCon Rockhampton on Facebook.
2018 CAPRICON CELEBRITY GUESTS:
- John Jarratt: His career has spanned all aspects of theatre, film and television, making him one of Australia's most well-known personalities. John re-established himself as one of Australia's finest actors with his chilling performance as "Mick Taylor” in the feature film Wolf Creek and the sequel Wolf Creek 2. Other film credits include Australia, Needles, Bad Behaviour, Shiver amd Django Unchained.
- Jay Laga'aia: A much-loved actor and children's entertainer who's film credits include Nim's Island and Star Wars, and television credits on Home and Away, Xena Warrior Princess and of course, Play School. He has played Mufasa in The Lion King, The Wizard in Wicked The Musical, and performed in Children of the Sun with Sydney Theatre Company. A gifted musician Jay has written and recorded four children's albums with ABC for Kids and toured his live show throughout Australia along with performing in Symphony Orchestras.
- Matt Doran: An experienced film and television actor who had his first lead role in the film Pirates' Island at age 14. Matt became a core cast member on Australia's most successful television show Home and Away. He has also worked closely with some of the most distinguished directors in highly acclaimed US productions: Terrence Mallick's academy award nominated film The Thin Red Line; the Wachowski's The Matrix and George Lucas' Star Wars II Attack of the Clones. Matt's appearance is proudly sponsored by local business Millennium Comics.
- Traci Harding: Traci is a Science/Fantasy novelist who's work blends fantasy, fact, esoteric theory, time travel and quantum physics, into adventurous romps through history, alternative dimensions, universes and states of consciousness. Best known for the bestselling 'Ancient Future Trilogy' and subsequent Intertwining trilogies, Traci's books have been published in many languages and countries around the world.
- I-Artemis-I: Natalie Bottle is a famous cosplayer who has won many awards from Best Cosplay winner at Gold Coast Supernova in 2014, team Australia representative 2015 at the world cosplay summit and Australian champion at the 2016 Madman national cosplay championship. Nat will be answering questions in her panel, joining the judges for the cosplay competition and of course, posing for photos with fans.