Lake Perseverance, Crows Nest, Summer Holidays - User Contributed
Council News

Council closes second dam after risk of E.coli detected

7th Nov 2018 3:56 PM

A SECOND Toowoomba dam has been closed to the public after elevated levels of E.coli bacteria were detected in the water.

Tests revealed the increase in bacteria in Perseverance Dam, just a week after Cooby Dam was closed to the public for the same reason.

Cr Bill Cahill said council officers were satisfied that the increased bacterial numbers were due to an environmental phenomenon rather than contamination of the dam water.

"Council will erect signage indicating the areas are closed to the public until further notice. Council are also notifying relevant stakeholders in the area of the closure.

 "Reticulated water within the Perseverance Dam Park is sourced from the Cressbrook Dam and so is unaffected by the closure.

 "The bacteria represent no risk to drinking water supplies as they are removed by the water treatment and disinfection process."

Cr Cahill said the officers would continue testing and re-open the dam once levels had settled down.

