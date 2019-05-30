Council committee mulls fate of flood prone property

Overland water flows often reach above the slab of this unfortunately located property.

Overland water flows often reach above the slab of this unfortunately located property. RRC

WITH the story of Maxi Bader's flood prone property fresh in everyone's minds, great interest centred around how Rockhampton Regional Council would decide on the fate of another flood prone property.

After approving the construction of 261 Hook Street, Berserker in the era before flood studies, council resolved to purchase the single story brick and tile house in 2009, for "drainage purposes” given it was regularly flooded.

Compiled over the past year, a flood risk profile report was developed for the property which was presented to RRC's infrastructure committee for perusal on Tuesday to assist the council's future decision-making regarding this property.

While the property falls within the Frenchman's Creek catchment area, the report identified that it wasn't at risk of either creek or riverine flooding.

But it did identify the property's predisposition to flooding from "overland flows” during both significant and more frequent (lower magnitude) events.

The report was built upon data gathered in 2017 flood study conducted by the council to improve its flood information and risk profiling of the Frenchmans and Thozets Creek catchment areas.

The report offered the solution for the Hook St where the Simpson Street and High Street Drainage Scheme could be rolled out to address high risk stormwater and flooding concerns in the sub-catchment area containing this property.

Addressing at the committee meeting, Rockhampton region mayor Margaret Strelow noted the decision to buy the house occurred during her "four-year sabbatical” from council but she urged action saying, "we've got to do something”.

It is understood that the property could be used for short term accommodation, storage or be flattened as was the case with Maxi Bader's house.

Councillors will now mull over the report before deciding on the property's fate.