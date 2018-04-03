Council comp to find Rocky's best nature photographer

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council is on the search for the region's best nature photographers.

Launching the Nature Photography Competition, the council said the competition will give residents an opportunity to show off their photography skills and highlight the region's stunning natural environment.

Best horse friends lined up ready and waiting for the cut out competition. Kirby Reaves

Environmental spokesperson councillor Drew Wickerson said winners would be announced and have their photos exhibited as part of the World Environment Day celebrations in June.

"We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful and diverse environment, from the tree canopies up at Mt Archer right down to the fish in the Fitzroy,” Cr Wickerson said.

"Council really wanted to see all the different ways our residents view the magnificence of where they live, so we have come up with three themes for people to explore through photography.

"The first is called Connecting with Nature, and is all about the relationships we as individuals have with the natural world around us.

RIDER ON THE STORM: A cockatoo braces the storm clouds. Myke Mallinson

"The second is Celebrating our Natural Landscape, with images showcasing our breathtaking backdrops and natural assets.

"The third is Showcasing our Native Flora and Fauna. For this category we are looking for pictures which show our native animals and plants in their natural habitat.

"There are two more categories for under-18s and professional photographers, who can submit photos on any of our themes.

WHAT A SIGHT: Monique Currant took this great photo called 'Golden Hour' Monique Currant

"This competition is for everyone. Whether you're a budding amateur with some fancy equipment, a fully-fledged professional, or you just have a good phone and a good eye, we want to see your photos.

"I am really looking forward to seeing what I am sure will be some absolutely jaw dropping photos - judging is going to be a tough job!”

The competition, which closes on Friday 11 May, has five different categories.

Nature Photography Competition Categories

The competition has five categories which you may enter. Please note that a maximum of three (3) images per category may be submitted by any one entrant. The same image cannot be entered in more than one category. All entries must be submitted within the competition conditions of entry found on the entry form.

1.Connecting with nature (open to all ages)

2.Celebrating our natural landscapes (open to all ages)

3.Showcasing our native flora and fauna (open to all ages)

4.Budding young photographer (under 18 years of age)

5.Professional (over 18 years of age)

Category Details

1. Connecting with nature (open to all ages)

Images that capture the intricate relationship between people and our natural environment. Photographs must depict one or more of the following:

People participating in nature recreation activities such as bushwalking, mountain bike riding, rock climbing, water sports, fishing or relaxing with family and friends

People participating in nature based activities such as tree planting, land management or conservation activities

People working in natural environments

Links between nature and our built environment

Category Prize: Grand Champion receives $250 plus prize pack.

2. Celebrating our natural landscapes (open to all ages)

Images that celebrate our unique natural assets, breathtaking backdrops and inspire the phrase "how's the serenity".

Photographs must depict one or more of the following:

Views of (or from) your favourite natural destination

Our local natural areas, bushland and national parks

Our local waterways, wetlands and geological features

Natural scenes, colours and textures

Category Prize: Grand Champion receives $250 plus prize pack.

3. Showcasing our native flora and fauna (open to all ages)

Enter images that showcase our native plants and capture wildlife in their natural habitat. Photographs must depict one or more of the following:

Native plants within the Rockhampton Regional Council Local Government Area

Native animals within the Rockhampton Regional Council Local Government Area

Habitats of native animals within the Rockhampton Regional Council Local Government Area

Category Prize: Grand Champion receives $250 plus prize pack.

4. Budding young photographer (under 18 years of age)

Up and coming photographers can enter images that celebrate nature in our local area. Photographs must depict one or more of the following:

People connecting with nature

Celebrating our unique natural assets and landscapes

Showcasing our native plants or animals in their natural habitat

Category Prize: Up to three Champions sharing total $250 prize pool plus prize packs.

5. Professional Photographer (over 18 years of age)

Professional photographers can enter images that celebrate nature in our local area. Photographs must depict one or more of the following:

People connecting with nature

Celebrating our unique natural assets and landscapes

Showcasing our native plants or animals in their natural habitat

The competition is free to enter and opens Tuesday 3 April 2018 and entry forms and entries are to be submitted to sustainability@rrc.qld.gov.au by close of business, 5pm Friday 11 May 2018.

To find out more, visit Council's website, or visit https://www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/CommunityEvents/Environmental-Sustainability/Nature-Photography-Competition