Council completes upgrades around War Memorial

Councillor Drew Wickerson and Cr Cherie Rutherford at the Rockhampton War Memorial. Picture: RRC

Councillor Drew Wickerson and Cr Cherie Rutherford at the Rockhampton War Memorial. Picture: RRC

Major upgrades around the Rockhampton War Memorial in the Botanic Gardens have been completed.

The upgrades were completed last week after three months of work, costing $175,000.

Councillor for Parks and Public Spaces, Cherie Rutherford, said the works included improving access to the site with brand new paved footpaths around and leading to the memorial.

Cr Rutherford said there was also upgraded drainage and garden edging.

Works being carried out at the Rockhampton War Memorial in 2020. Picture: RRC

She said the project added to the upkeep and aesthetic of such an important piece of wartime history.

“The Rockhampton War Memorial pays homage to those who made the ultimate sacrifice and has been so significant to the community since it was built in the 1920s,” she said.

“We consider it crucial to ensure this site, and all others like it, are kept in tip top shape, and that includes the area surrounding them.”

Councillor for Communities, Drew Wickerson, said the upgrade had timed perfectly with Anzac Day to be held next month.

“It’s wonderful we will not only be able to again hold the traditional Dawn Service here at the Botanic Gardens, but do so in a newly upgraded area,” Cr Wickerson said.

MORE STORIES:

Mathers sworn in as Rocky’s newest councillor

Neighbour Day to teach disability support during disasters

Arrival of newest Rocky Zoo member just weeks away