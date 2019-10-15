COUNCIL: Confidential session for Rookwood Weir plans

STOCKLAND’s $575 million residential estate is to be discussed behind closed doors at Tuesday’s council meeting.

The agenda for the ordinary Rockhampton Regional Council meeting lists an update for the Ellida Estate development at Parkhurst in the closed/confidential session.

The development application is for one lot into 126 lots compromised of 121 residential lots, two management lot, one active open space lot, one linear open space lot and one balance.

The application was submitted in September 2017 and is under negotiated assessment.

Stockland paid $10.9 million for the 278ha site in 2011 and they have plans to eventually develop 2,350 lots in eight stages.

The development would include a community building, park shelter and barbecue facilities, dog off-leash area, various play areas (junior, middle and senior), multi-use sports court, open lawn space and kickabout area, networks of pedestrian/cycle pathways. The lots will range in size from 420m² to 704m².

The development was put on hold after first being approved in 2013. Stockland decided to move forward again with the project in 2017 after Adani announced Rockhampton as a FIFO hub.

The first three stages were approved by council in July 2018.

Rookwood Weir is also tabled to be discussed in closed/confidential and the legal report for July to September will be presented.

In the open session, councillors will discuss a development application for a residential care facility, retirement facility and community use at 60 West St, The Range.

The application was submittted by Rockhampton Benevolent Homes Society Inc in April 2019 and is under assessment by council.

A report for round two of Central Queensland bushfires flexible funding grants will be presented.

Monthly operational reports for the corporate services department, the office of the CEO and Advance Rockhampton are to be handed down.

There is a proposed international travel to China as council has been invited to present at the 2019 High-Tech Fair.

The waste strategy public consultation will also be discussed.

The meeting will begin at 9am at the council chambers on Bolsover St. Committee meetings will be held in a fortnight.