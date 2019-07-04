Council continues work on international trade and investment

Peter Foxwell has grown black sesame in an Australia first trial on his property at Alton Downs.

ROCKHAMPTON is gearing up for more international trade and investment, thanks to the work of Advance Rockhampton.

It was noted in their May 2019 report of current projects in economic development.

In the month, three companies from outside the region travelled to Rockhampton to study council-owned sites for investment and commercial buildings.

Rockhampton's sister city in China, Zhenjiang, is scheduled to visit later this month.

They will meet with relevant parties in the city for future cooperation in the medical, health and allied health delegation.

Our friendship city, Huizhou had delegates visit in late June to meet with some relevant counterparts to gain an understanding for potential cooperation.

Advance Rockhampton is also working on building the city's own food processing hub.

CQUniversity, AgiVentis and Advance Rockhampton are also working on a black sesame consortium to potentially establish an oil production facility and market the products nationally and internationally.

Advance Rockhampton is sourcing potential farmers who are willing to grow this new high value crop.

A Sydney-based Korean- born investor is looking at establishing an aquaculture feed manufacturing plant.

He is lodging an application with the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility for a government loan.

In the Study Rockhampton sector, there were several inquiries and visits to the region and they have been connected with the right partners and provided information.