Council contracts $31m of work in one year

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council awarded just over $31.2 million in contracts in the past year.

The council spent at least $31,252,559 on tenders from October 2019 to September 30 this year (some of the publicly-listed tenders do not have definite amounts attached).

More than $9.1 million was spent at Rockhampton Airport.

Those costs included nearly $7.6 million worth of security upgrades, $914,009 for a precinct levee feasibility study, $37,786 for wildlife hazard management (preventing birds from flying into aeroplane turbines), the $48,600 appointment of a project manager for asphalt works, and more.

Other notable contracts were the design and construction of the Gavial Creek bridge for nearly $3.5 million and the construction of two zoo enclosures for $1.2 million.

The single most expensive purchase was for airport screening equipment in January this year, which cost more than $3.9 million.

The month with the highest expenditure was February, 2020, at nearly $9 million.

The payments by month were as follows:

October 2019: $654,053

November 2019: $1,830,740

December 2019: $1,267,607

January 2020: $4,247,314

February 2020: $8,996,839

March 2020: $2,230,079

April 2020: $445,360

May 2020: $5,755,094

June 2020: $1,660,858

July 2020: $2,422,400

August 2020: $893,155

September 2020: $849,060

Find more detail here.