Council decides the next step for long-awaited Gracemere pound

One of the dogs at Rockhampton Regional Council's pound. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

THE region is one step closer to a pound facility.

Rockhampton Regional Council's Planning and Regulatory Committee unanimously agreed to provide landowners' consent to realign boundaries on properties making up the site on Foster St, Gracemere.

A report tabled at the meeting yesterday showed officers recommended the realignment of four lots into two lots. One lot is to be split in half.

The move is needed for a material change of use permitted to be placed over three lots which need to be amalgamated before they can be used to keep animals.

The new Rockhampton region pound site, located at 158 Foster St, Gracemere. Amber Hooker

There were 15 submissions made in relation to the proposal.

This is the second site nominated by the council after it was discovered the original Gracemere site was flood-prone.

This site is between Capricorn and Macquarie Sts at 158 Foster St.

The land backs onto Gracemere Creek with the balance of the land being dedicated to housing horse and cattle with a new stockyard and handling facility.